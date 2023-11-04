This Friday, November 3, at night, prior to his presentation at the 2023 October Fiestas palenque, in the first of the three concerts he will offer, Alejandro Fernández met with the media to talk about what this year has been like that is about to end.

“We are in the final stretch and thank God it went very well for me. We did the tour through Central, South America and Spain, we just finished the United States and we are with some dates that I had pending here in Mexico. “I am very grateful to God and life for everything he has given me.”

Regarding the recognition he received at the Capitol in Washington, he highlighted: “It was a very important recognition that will be remembered in my heart and head for many years. They gave me recognition for my career and also for the social work that I have done. in the United States helping our migrant brothers.

Regarding what other award he would like to receive, he stressed that he likes to be surprised, “The best gift you can give an artist is the applause and affection of the public”.

Now that Camila Fernández has released ranchera music and has done very well with the latest singles she has released, when asked if she would take her on stage as she has done with Alex, she stressed that she would. “I would love to, now Emiliano and Valentina are also singing and América also wants to become a singer.”

“El Potrillo is working on a new record production. In fact, he is open to making collaborations, but highlighting that, “as long as they join me and can help me in my career.”

And I would not rule out collaborating with the Aguilar family, led by Pepe, in the future. “I am super open and I would love to, it has been known how much love the Aguilars and the Fernándezes have for each other, we have never had any problems, there will be things that come out as gossip, but nothing personal.”

Sometimes it happens that Alejandro becomes a topic of conversation on social networks, but he doesn’t take it seriously, and those who do get hooked, he calls them “dummies.”

“We have been doing this for many years, so you no longer get caught up in those things and let them go, you don’t have to go on television to give a statement if you didn’t do anything wrong.”

Before going on stage, his son Alex Fernández warmed up the engines of the evening. “I’m glad how they’re receiving Alex,” she said.

“El Potrillo” made his appearance at the palenque around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Among the audience were her mother Cuquita, her daughter América and her sister Alejandra, among other family members, as well as former soccer player Oswaldo Sánchez and makeup artist Luis Torres.

Alejandro highlighted that his recent tour is “Amor y Patria” and among the first songs he sang, they stood out “May you be very happy”, “It’s the woman”, “I was there”, “Let them say mass (It wasn’t my fault)”, “Inexperienced in forgetting you” and “Today I want you”.

He was very animated during the concert and celebrated the love that the people gave him. He also delighted with “Without so much shame” and “If you go”, a song that he dedicated to his mother who accompanied him. He also intoned “I’m going to lose you”, “That and more” and “Light helmets”.

Then he invited his son to the stage where he sang “Las mañanitas” for it being his birthday and together they performed “Divine women” y “Sorry”.

