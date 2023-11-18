loading…

Israel is very afraid that the influx of fuel aid into Gaza will strengthen the Hamas war machine. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli ministers met Saturday (11/19/2023) to discuss the decision made by the war emergency management cabinet to allow daily entry of fuel trucks into Gaza. This was done after Israel feared that fuel assistance would actually strengthen the Hamas war machine.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in an interview on Channel 13 that he believed the decision to lift the fuel blockade – made late Thursday – should be taken by the entire cabinet. The martial law cabinet is a small group consisting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Benny Gantz, the former chief of general staff and former defense minister.

“Personally and ideologically, I am against the influx of fuel (into Gaza),” Cohen said. But he acknowledged that “under international law, we must allow the entry of water, fuel and food.”

“Therefore, amidst these discussions, the prime minister decided to form a cabinet tomorrow at 21:30 (local time)… In my opinion, this decision should be taken by an expanded security cabinet… I want to hear all security officials first, and their recommendations, and then making a decision,” Cohen said.

Previously, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also expressed objections.

“Allowing fuel to enter the Gaza Strip is a big mistake that goes against the cabinet’s decision. “This shows weakness, and allows (Yahya) Sinwar (Hamas political leader in Gaza) to sit in his air-conditioned bunker in comfort, watching the news and continuing to manipulate Israeli society and the families of the hostages,” Smotrich said in his letter to Netanyahu which he also released on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Netanyahu agreed to hold a cabinet meeting after speaking with Smotrich, according to Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel’s national security adviser.

“The Prime Minister spoke with the Minister of Finance and explained exactly what I just explained,” Hanegbi said at a press conference on Friday. “I assume he doesn’t know all the details. It has been agreed to gather at the cabinet tomorrow evening, to elaborate on this issue… I assume that the decision can be discussed, which was made based on the authority given to the war management cabinet.”

The UN needs 200,000 liters of fuel every day to meet minimum humanitarian responsibilities in Gaza. “The lack of fuel means communications and other vital functions such as water desalination are increasingly cut off,” said UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths.

Fuel “is essential to maintaining human life,” Griffiths said.

