All the secrets of the film that turned Arnold Schwarzenegger into a star and Conan the Barbarian into a myth discovered thanks to the work of John Walsh published by Norma Editorial

It is the favorite movie of a lot of people. Conan the barbarian It earned its place in cinema history thanks to its rawness, a leading actor who would end up being launched into Hollywood stardom, an unbeatable soundtrack and the presentation of a fantastic world that left a deep mark. Now, thanks to Editorial Standard, we can enjoy a volume edited for the film’s fortieth anniversary in which all the secrets of this film are revealed. Is about Conan the Barbarian: The Official Movie Story.

Sword and sorcery

The sword and sorcery genre was inaugurated, as far as the general public is concerned, with this film in 1982. The central character and his world had been born more than five decades ago in the stories of Robert E. Howard and then know fame in the ninth art mainly from the hand of people like Roy Thomas y John Buscema, and it was time for the Cimmerian to be seen on the big screen of a movie theater. The surprising thing was that this new adaptation bore no resemblance to either Howard’s pulp stories or the publications of Marvel Comics.

Despite the critical rejection of the film, it resonated with the public enough that we have reached a moment in which a volume like this can be considered a treasure. The stark violence, the brutal charisma of the Austrian actor, a script full of lapidary phrases, a truly evil villain and a fantastic setting were the keys to turning this work into a cult film.

With a hypermuscled Arnold Schawarzenegger carrying the sword of the protagonist, with the direction of the politically incorrect John Miliuswith the music of an incredible Basilis Konstantine Poledouris and with an unforgettable supporting cast, from James Earl Jonesthe voice of Darth Vader like the villain Thulsa Doomuntil Jorge Sanzembodying a young Conan, going through Nadiuskawho played the barbarian’s mother, and the rest of the cast.

The origin of the myth and the development of the project

At the beginning of the volume we are going to find a review of the life of the character’s creator, his work (and that of those writers who continued his legacy after his tragic death shortly after being in his thirties) and the stage that Conan lived in the world of comics.

From there we will begin a journey through time in which we will see how the project of taking this warrior of the Era Hiboria to celluloid. And it all started a decade before, but nothing was consolidated until the name of Dino De Laurentiis It was part of the deal.

A script with the signature of Oliver Stone began to circulate around, although it would not be the one that would end up being filmed (despite the fact that Stone’s name is credited among those responsible for the script). But everything really began to become a reality when the two main figures of the film were cast: on the one hand, Schwarzenegger, the European bodybuilder whose muscles challenged the power of himself. Cromand on the other Milius, who had the necessary strength to lead both a project and an actor like the Austrian.

Stunning stuff

What he proposes to us here John Walshresponsible for this volume, is not only a research task on everything that went into bringing this film forward, from its genesis to its premiere and its impact, providing a multitude of data and succulent unpublished material, but it can also be understood as a art book on everything to do with Conan the Barbarian.

Beyond the numerous anecdotes about pre-production and filming, the strength of this volume is in the very curious behind-the-scenes images, in the impressive covers made by Frank Frazetta for the character’s novels and those made by other authors for the comics, in the different posters that were made for the theatrical release, in the photographs of a surprising Robert E. Howard, in the designs created by Ron Cobb on which the film was built and in part of the storyboard of William Stout which is included here.

But probably the most cinephile readers will be able to appreciate more everything that has to do with the compilation of detailed information about the way in which the script came to life, from the making of the swords to the location of locations, from the work from the specialists and instructors to the construction of sets, from the special effects used to the work of the director’s collaborators. And, of course, everything that was worked on and that we never got to see on the screen. A praiseworthy success achieved based on a lot of research work, interviews with some of those involved and compilation of material.

This edition presented by Norma Editorial is essential for any fan of the film Conan the Barbarian and comes in a hardcover format without a dust jacket with a page size of 25.3 x 32.4 cm. The volume contains 176 color pages. The recommended retail price is 49,5 € and went on sale in October 2023.

