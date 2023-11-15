The Argentine national team had to work hard to beat Japan with a score of 3-1 in the U-17 World Cup Group D match at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung, Tuesday night.

Argentina’s first win pushed them up to second place in Group D standings with a collection of three points

Meanwhile, Japan dropped to third place even though they collected the same points, namely three.

Argentina has the right to be above Japan thanks to its superior goal difference, namely plus one goal, while Japan has minus one goal.

Meanwhile, in another match, Brazil U-17 scored a goal against New Caledonia.

The Samba team won with a winning score of 9-0 in the second match of Group C of the U-17 World Cup which took place at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Jakarta.

Following are the complete results of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, Tuesday (14/11/2023):

– Senegal vs Poland (4-1)

– Brazil vs New Caledonia (9-0)

– Japan vs Argentina (1-3)

– England vs Iran (2-1)