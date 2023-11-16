Suara.com – PSMS Medan management is still looking for one additional player for the defensive midfielder position to complete the squad composition of the Ayam Kinantan team for the remaining League 2 matches for the 2023/2024 season.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PT Kinantan Medan Indonesia (KMI) as the manager of PSMS, H Andry Mahyar Matondang in Medan, Thursday, said that he was negotiating with the players who were hoped to be recruited.

“There are several names that are currently still in the negotiation stage, we are trying to get them as soon as possible. There are five players in one slot and all of them are League 1 players and have brands,” said Andry Mahyar, quoted by Antara.

Currently, said Andry Mahyar, PSMS needs a defensive midfielder. Even though there are several players who can occupy this position, this will leave PSMS Medan short of players in other positions.

“For example, in Coach Miftah’s scheme, we don’t know what formation we need. But if, for example, we use a 4-2-3-1 formation, then we have to use a defensive midfielder. Meanwhile, today our defensive midfielder is just Munadi,” he said.

However, Andry Mahyar did not mention the exact date the new players would join. He just made sure that at the latest the player would be available for PSMS Medan’s away match against PSDS Deli Serdang, on November 27.

However, he still hopes that new players will join ahead of PSMS Medan’s visit to Banda Aceh at the Harapan Bangsa Stadium, Saturday (18/11).

“So one or two players. Hopefully the negotiations will go smoothly. We will try before leaving for Aceh. We can’t make any promises yet, but God willing, when we play against Aceh (Persiraja Banda Aceh) it will be there. But even if that’s not possible, it’s time to play against PSDS ,” he said.