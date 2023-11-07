Suara.com – Following are the complete results of the 2023-2024 Champions League last night, Wednesday (8/11/2023) early morning WIB, which presents a series of matches in Week 4 of the group phase. Manchester City slaughtered Young Boys, AC Milan beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until Barcelona was silenced by Shakhtar Donetsk.

Manchester City hosted Swiss representatives on the fourth matchday of Group G at the Etihad Stadium. The Citizens also managed to emerge victorious with a landslide score of 3-0.

Erling Haaland scored a brace in this match with a penalty kick in the 23rd minute and a sharp finish to convert Rico Lewis’ pass in the 51st minute.

Manchester City striker from Norway, Erling Haaland (left) prepares to take a penalty during the fourth matchday of Group G of the 2023-2024 Champions League between Manchester City vs Young Boys at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northwest England, on November 7, 2023.Oli SCARFF / AFP .

Meanwhile, another Manchester City goal was scored by England national team midfielder Phil Foden before the end of the first half.

This victory makes Manchester City firmly at the top of Group G with perfect points, namely 12 from four matches, three points ahead of RB Leipzig in second place.

This result also means that Manchester City and RB Leipzig are certain to qualify for the round of 16 considering that the maximum points that Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys can get is no more than seven.

Shakhtar Donetsk players celebrate the goal scored by Danylo Sikan (second from right) in the Champions League Group H match against Barcelona which was played in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday (7/11/2023). (ANTARA/AFP/Axel Heimken)

In another match, Shakhtar Donetsk managed to inflict their first defeat on Barcelona in the fourth matchday of Group H at the Volksparkstadion Stadium, Hamburg, Germany.

Shakhtar Donetsk won over the Catalan team with a narrow score of 1-0 thanks to a single goal from Danylo Sikan in the 40th minute.

Even though Shakhtar Donetsk won, they are still in third place in Group H with six points from four matches.

Meanwhile, Barcelona is still in first place in the group with nine points.

Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates the goal he scored against Newcastle United in the Champions League Group F match played at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Tuesday (7/11/1023). (ANTARA/AFP/INA FASSBENDER)

From Group F, Borussia Dortmund won over Newcastle United. In the match at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Die Borussen managed to beat their guests with a score of 2-0.

This result lifted Dortmund to the top of the group standings with seven points, while The Magpies – Newcastle’s nickname – are stuck in third place with four points.

Meanwhile, in other matches in Group F, AC Milan managed to win in a comeback over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Stefano Pioli’s team fell behind before making a comeback to win 2-1 at the San Siro.

2023-2024 Champions League Results, Wednesday (8/11/2023)

Dortmund 2-0 NewcastleShakhtar 1-0 BarcelonaAC Milan 2-1 PSGAtletico Madrid 6-0 CelticRed Star Belgrade 1-2 RB LeipzigFC Porto 2-0 AntwerpLazio 1-0 FeyenoordManchester City 3-0 Young Boys