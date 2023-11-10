Suara.com – Deputy Chair of the PKS Shura Council, Sohibul Iman, said that the names of the winning National Team Captains, Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN), had been decided.

“Yes, it has been decided,” said Sohibul when met at the Change Coalition House, South Jakarta, Friday (10/11/202).

Sohibul explained that the decision to announce the structure of the AMIN National Team was just waiting for the blessing of the Change Coalition presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan. He confirmed that the structure of the AMIN National Team would be announced in the near future.

“Just waiting for Mr. Anies to give a signal to announce it. Yesterday, in my communication with Mr. Anies, he said that it would be announced in a day or two,” he said.

Previously, Anies’ spokesperson, Sudirman Said, explained that the plan to announce the structure of the AMIN National Team was canceled today because there was no time match.

“There is no problem (announcement of the AMIN National Team). Maybe it’s a suitable time. (Today) Mr. Anies is in Jogja. Mr. Muhaimin is in East Java. Maybe find a suitable time,” said Sudirman at the House of the Coalition for Change, South Jakarta, Friday (10/ 11).

Sudirman said that in fact the elements that were moving to win the AMIN duet were already in place. Because, previously the Change Coalition already had a kind of winning team such as Team 8 and the Workers’ Body or BAJA.

“No, actually elements of the team have been working. So all this time, starting from Team 8, outside of that there were supporters, then Baja also continues to work until now. We just need to add new elements and maybe they will be announced soon,” said Sudirman.

AMEN National Team

For your information, the Chair of the PKS Fraction of the DPR RI, Jazuli Juwaiji, said that the structure of the AMIN National Team would initially be announced on Thursday (9/11) afternoon.

“It won’t be long (announcement), if not early afternoon, tomorrow morning (Friday morning),” said Jazilu when met at the DPR RI complex, Central Jakarta, Thursday.

However, Jazilu himself could not confirm this. He only said that if there was a delay in the announcement, then something had happened.

“Yes, if it’s delayed again, it means something else,” he explained.