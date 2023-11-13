As you know, the Game Awards are already getting closer for this year’s event. Here they come to us details for fans who want to follow them.

This time, after the June concert with a performance of “Peaches” included, it has been confirmed the complete list of nominees, after recently learning about the GOTY candidates. This is the full list:

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Soundtrack and Music

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo VI

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Games with Impact

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Senaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Game in Progress

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Better Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Indie Debut

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best Virtual/Augmented Reality Game

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Best Action Game

Armored Core VI

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Role Playing Game

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting Game

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Family Game

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Simulation/Strategy Game

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing Game

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Game Awards Content Creator of the Year

Ironmouse

People Make Games

Quackity

Spreen

Sypherpk

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut Max “Demon1” Mazanov Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk Phillip “Imperialhal” Lecturer

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses

Fnatic

Gaimin Gladiators

JD Gaming

Team Vitality

Best Esports Coach

Christine “Potter” Chi Danny “Zonic” Sorensen Jordan “Gunba” Graham Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam Yoon “Man” Sung-Young

Best Esports Event

League of Legends World Championship 2023 Blast.TV Paris Major 2023 Evo 2023 Dota 2 International Championship 2023 Valorant Championships 2023

Remember that Geoff Keighley has confirmed that the tenth annual edition of The Game Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 7, 2023.

As in previous editions, it will be broadcast for free on more than 30 platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Steam y TikTok Live. The show will feature the participation of The Game Awards Orchestra under the direction of the renowned Lorne Balfe. Keighley expressed his excitement about hosting a show that not only honors the best games of the year, but also announces and showcases future notable video games.

Keighley has also highlighted how video game franchises are exploring new media and how the industry continues to expand in innovative ways. The goal is to honor the most outstanding games and reveal to the world the next developments in the sector, as she shared in a statement.

What is your opinion? We read you below in the comments.

Via.