As you know, the Game Awards are already getting closer for this year’s event. Here they come to us details for fans who want to follow them.
This time, after the June concert with a performance of “Peaches” included, it has been confirmed the complete list of nominees, after recently learning about the GOTY candidates. This is the full list:
Game of the Year
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Game Direction
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Narrative
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy XVI
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Art Direction
Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Soundtrack and Music
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Hi-Fi Rush
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Audio Design
Alan Wake 2
Dead Space
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Best Performance
Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Innovation in Accessibility
Diablo VI
Forza Motorsport
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6
Games with Impact
A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Senaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia
Terra Nil
Venba
Best Game in Progress
Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Better Community Support
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
No Man’s Sky
Best Independent Game
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Sea of Stars
Viewfinder
Best Indie Debut
Cocoon
Dredge
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder
Best Mobile Game
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Honkai: Star Rail
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil
Best Virtual/Augmented Reality Game
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon: Call of the Mountain
Humanity
Resident Evil Village VR Mode
Synapse
Best Action Game
Armored Core VI
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2
Best Action/Adventure Game
Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Role Playing Game
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield
Best Fighting Game
God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6
Best Family Game
Disney Illusion Island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstars
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Simulation/Strategy Game
Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp
Cities: Skylines II
Company of Heroes 3
Fire Emblem Engage
Pikmin 4
Best Sports/Racing Game
EA Sports FC 24
F1 23
Forza Motorsport
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
The Crew Motorfest
Best Multiplayer
Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo IV
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Adaptation
Castlevania: Nocturne
Gran Turismo
The Last of Us
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Twisted Metal
Most Anticipated Game
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Hades II
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars Outlaws
Tekken 8
Game Awards Content Creator of the Year
Ironmouse
People Make Games
Quackity
Spreen
Sypherpk
Best Esports Game
Counter-Strike 2
Dota 2
League of Legends
PUBG Mobile
Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut Max “Demon1” Mazanov Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk Phillip “Imperialhal” Lecturer
Best Esports Team
Evil Geniuses
Fnatic
Gaimin Gladiators
JD Gaming
Team Vitality
Best Esports Coach
Christine “Potter” Chi Danny “Zonic” Sorensen Jordan “Gunba” Graham Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam Yoon “Man” Sung-Young
Best Esports Event
League of Legends World Championship 2023 Blast.TV Paris Major 2023 Evo 2023 Dota 2 International Championship 2023 Valorant Championships 2023
Remember that Geoff Keighley has confirmed that the tenth annual edition of The Game Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 7, 2023.
As in previous editions, it will be broadcast for free on more than 30 platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Steam y TikTok Live. The show will feature the participation of The Game Awards Orchestra under the direction of the renowned Lorne Balfe. Keighley expressed his excitement about hosting a show that not only honors the best games of the year, but also announces and showcases future notable video games.
Keighley has also highlighted how video game franchises are exploring new media and how the industry continues to expand in innovative ways. The goal is to honor the most outstanding games and reveal to the world the next developments in the sector, as she shared in a statement.
