Fatima Amarnah, one of 39 Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli prisons. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – A total of 39 Palestinian women and children were released from Israeli prisons on Friday. They were exchanged for the release of 13 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

The exchange of prisoners and hostages was part of an agreement between Israel and Hamas during a four-day ceasefire after seven weeks of war.

Quoting Al Jazeera’s report, Saturday (25/11/2023), of the 39 Palestinians released by Israel, 17 of them were still minors. They are:

1. Yousef Mohammad Mustafa Ata from Ramallah

2. Qusai Hani Ali Ahmad from Bethlehem

3. Jibreel Ghassan Ismail Jibreel dari Qalqilya

4. Mohammad Ahmad Suleiman Abu Rajab from al-Khalil

5. Ahmad Nu’man Ahmad Abu Na’im from Ramallah

6. Baraa Bilal Mahmoud Rabee dari al-Khalil

7. Aban Iyad Mohammad Said Hammad dari Qalqilya

8. Moataz Hatem Moussa Abu Aram dari al-Khalil

9. Iyad Abdul Qader Mohammad Khateb in Jerusalem

10. Hazma Laith Khalil Othman Othman dari Ramallah

11. Mohammad Mahmoud Ayoub Dar Darwish from Ramallah

12. Jamal Khalil Jamal Barahmeh from Areeha

13. Jamal Yousef Jamal Abu Hamdan from Nablus

14. Mohammad Anis Saleem Tarabi from Nablus

15. Abdul Rahman Abdul Rahman Suleiman Rizq from Jerusalem

16. Zeina Raed Abdou from Jerusalem

17. Noor Mohammad Hafez al-Tahir from Nablus

The remaining 22 Palestinians freed on Friday were women. They are:

1. Rawan Nafez Mohammad Abu Matar from Ramallah

2. Angry Joudat Moussa Bakeer from Jerusalem

3. Malak Mohammad Yousef Suleiman from Jerusalem

4. Amani Khaled Nu’man Hasheem dari Jerusalem

5. Nihaya Khader Hussein Sawan from Jerusalem

6. Fayrouz Fayez Mahmoud al-Baw dari Yerusalem

7. Tahreer Adnan Mohammad Abu Suriya from Nablus

8. Falasteen Fareed Abdul Latif Najm from Nablus

9. Walaa Khaled Fawzi Tanja from Tulkarem

10. Maryam Khaled Abdul Majid Arafat from Nablus

11. Asil Muneer Ibrahim al-Tayti from Nablus

12. Azhar Thaer Bakr Assaf from Jerusalem

13. Raghd Nashat Salah al-Fanni dari Tulkarem

14. Fatima Nu’man Ali Badr from Jerusalem

15. Rawda Moussa Abdul Qader Abu Ujaima dari Betlehem

16. Sara Ayman Abdul Aziz Abdullah al-Suweisa from Nablus

17. Fatima Ismail Abdul Rahman Shahin from Bethlehem

18. Samira Abdul Harbawi from Jerusalem

19. Samah Bilal Abdul Rahman Souf from Qalqilya

20. Fatima Bakr Moussa Abu Shalal from Nablus

21. Hanan Saleh Abdullah al-Barghouthi dari Ramallah

22. Fatima Nasr Mohammad Amarnah from Jenin

(but)