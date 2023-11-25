loading…

Hamas freed 13 Israeli hostages they kidnapped in the October 7 attack. These 13 hostages were exchanged for the release of 39 Palestinian prisoners by Israel. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas on Friday freed 13 Israeli hostages they kidnapped in the October 7 attack. The 13 hostages were exchanged for the release of 39 Palestinian prisoners by Israel.

Apart from the 13 hostages from Israel, Hamas also freed 10 hostages from Thailand and one hostage from the Philippines. According to Qatar as negotiator, the Thai and Filipino citizens were released without agreement between the two conflicting parties.

The release is part of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel and brings the total number of hostages freed to 29 of the approximately 240 hostages taken to Gaza during the October 7 attack.

Previously, five hostages held by Hamas had regained their freedom in October.

List of 13 Hostages from Israel Released by Hamas

1. Ruth Munder (78)

2. Daughter Ruth: Keren Munder (54)

3. Granddaughter Ruth (9, name not given)

Keren Munder, 54, and his son, who is celebrating his ninth birthday, come from Kfar Saba north of Tel Aviv.

They were kidnapped from Nir Oz, where they were visiting grandparents—Ruth and Abraham Munder, both 78, were also taken hostage. Keren’s brother, Roee Munder (50), was killed in the October 7 attack.

4. Doron Katz-Asher (34)

5. Doron’s 2 year old daughter (unnamed)

6. Doron’s 4 year old daughter (unnamed)

Doron Katz-Asher (34), and his two children aged two and four, were kidnapped from Nir Oz where they were visiting Doron’s mother; Efrat Katz, who died in the October 7 attack.

The three freed hostages are also German citizens. Doron’s husband; Yoni Asher, who was staying at their home in Tel Aviv that day, recognized his wife and daughter in a video.

Ravid Katz, Doron’s brother, was also kidnapped, as was partner Efrat Katz; Gadi Moses, and his ex-wife; Margalit Moses.

7. Margalit Moses (77)

The 77-year-old woman, who is suffering from cancer and requires daily medical care according to her relatives, appeared in a video showing her shooting from Nir Oz. He also holds German citizenship.

8. Adina Moshe (72)

This 72 year old woman was kidnapped from Nir Oz. After the October 7 attack, he was identified by his family in a video clip that showed him on a motorbike sandwiched between two Hamas militiamen.

According to her grandson who was interviewed by CNN, the middle-aged woman was forced to hold on to the man who shot and killed her husband, Said David Moshe, so as not to fall off the motorbike. He had heart surgery last year and needed treatment.

9. Danielle Aloni (45)

10. Her 5 year old daughter Danielle (unnamed)

Danielle Aloni (45) was kidnapped along with her five-year-old daughter from Nir Oz while they were hiding in a safe room at Danielle’s sister’s house; Sharon Aloni-Konio. However, they were discovered and arrested by Hamas members. Danielle Aloni appeared in a video released by Hamas on October 30.