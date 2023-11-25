Suara.com – The extortion case which made the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri a suspect, is considered to have tarnished the anti-corruption agency. Inevitably, other KPK leaders such as Nurul Ghufron, Alexander Marwata, Johanis Tanak and Nawawi Pomolango also became part of the discussion. This is a competition between the track records of 4 KPK leaders.

As previously reported, Firli Bahuri is strongly suspected of being involved in the extortion corruption case against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL). until he was officially named a suspect by Polda Metro Jaya. Firli Bahuri has the right to evade and defend himself if he is not involved in the extortion case.

However, a series of pieces of evidence collected by investigators meant that Firli could not avoid it. In handling this case the police were of course not playing around. Moreover, the person he is currently facing is a former police general who previously often escaped examination by the KPK Supervisory Board (Dewas).

At the start of Firli’s election as chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee, the public gave mixed responses. Some people fully support it, but quite a few have held demonstrations against the appointment of Firli as chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee. Most of those who reject it come from anti-corruption activists.

The case that ensnared Firli certainly tarnished the good name of the Corruption Eradication Committee, causing public trust in this anti-corruption agency to decline. Apart from that, the track record of a number of KPK leaders is also in the spotlight. So what was their performance like while at the KPK?

Competing the Track Records of 4 Corruption Eradication Committee Leaders

The following is the track record of 4 KPK leaders before Firli Bahuri, such as Nurul Ghufron, Alexander Marwata, Johanis Tanak and Nawawi Pomolango. Who is superior?

1. Nurul Ghufron

Nurul Ghufron is the Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Jember. The man born in Sumenep, September 22 1974, received his education at several state universities.

After completing his law degree at Jember University, Ghufron then studied for a law master’s degree at Airlangga University (Unair) Surabaya. Then, Nurul continued his academics by pursuing a doctoral degree at Padjadjaran University.

Nurul became an academic who focused on highlighting several cases of eradicating corruption, including those outlined in his scientific works. He was then elected as leader of the Corruption Eradication Committee for the 2019-2023 period with 51 votes during the voting process in the DPR RI.

2. Alexander Marwata

Alexander Marwata is the only KPK leader from the Agus Rahardjo era who still survives. Since the KPK was founded in 2002, no incumbent KPK leader has been elected twice through the election process in the DPR. Alexander received 53 votes when the election process was completed by the fit and proper test at Commission III.

Before being appointed as KPK leader, the man who was born in Klaten on February 26 1967 was an ad hoc judge at the Jakarta Corruption Court since 2012. Apart from that, Alexander also worked at the Development Finance Supervisory Agency (BPKP) during 1987-2011.

Alexander’s educational background is a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Indonesia (UI), D IV majoring in accounting at STAN Jakarta. Meanwhile, Alexander’s secondary education was at SMAN 1 Yogyakarta (1983-1986) and SMP Pangudi Luhur Klaten (1974-1980).

3. Johanis Tanak

Johanis Tanak was born in Toraja, South Sulawesi on March 23 1961. He was the leader of the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) which once made a mistake in determining a corruption suspect involving the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas). Johanis and his subordinates carried out a sting operation (OTT) on Wednesday (26/7/2023) and arrested the Head of the National Headquarters, Henri Alfiandi.

Johanis Tanak’s track record at the KPK only started in 2022 after being appointed as Deputy Chair of the KPK with the remaining term of office 2019-2023. The inauguration was carried out by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) based on Presidential Decree Number 103/P of 2022.

At that time, Johanis replaced Lili Pintauli, who had previously resigned in July 2022. President Jokowi then proposed Johanis as one of the candidates to replace the KPK leadership to the DPR, along with another name, namely BPK auditor I Nyoman Wara.

The election process was carried out by Commission III of the DPR RI through a voting mechanism. With votes from 38 council members, Johanis was elected, beating Nyoman who only got 14 votes. Previously as KPK leader, Johanis also participated in the selection of candidates for KPK leadership in 2019. However, he did not succeed because he did not get votes from the DPR.

4. Nawawi Pomolango

Nawawi Pomolango was born in Tidore, on February 28 1962. Nawawi started his career as a judge at the Soasio Tidore District Court, Central Halmahera in 1992. Four years later, this alumni of the Faculty of Law at Sam Ratulangi University was then assigned as a judge at the Tondano District Court, North Sulawesi.

Five years after that, Nawawi was transferred to the Balikpapan District Court and in 2005 he was transferred to the Makassar District Court.

Nawawi’s figure became known when he served at the Central Jakarta District Court in 2011-2013 and when he served as Chairman of the East Jakarta District Court in 2016. Until the end of 2017, Nawawi received a promotion as high judge at the Denpasar High Court, Bali.

Nawawi was elected as deputy chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) who has served since 2019. He was previously elected in a fit and proper test as a KPK commissioner in the DPR RI and received 50 votes from the DPR at that time.

Now, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appointed Nawawi Pomolango as interim chairman of the KPK to replace Firli Bahuri because he was named a suspect in the extortion case of the former Minister of Agriculture, SYL.

That is the track record competition of 4 KPK leaders, including Nurul Ghufron, Alexander Marwata, Johanis Tanak, Nawawi Pomolango. I hope this information is helpful!

Contributor: Putri Ayu Nanda Sari