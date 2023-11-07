loading…

Comparison of Iran and US military strength. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

JAKARTA – The military strength of Iran and the United States (US) is interesting to compare, considering that the two countries often clash. Most recently, Iran threatened the US if it did not implement a ceasefire in Gaza.

Quoted by Reuters, Iran said that the United States would be “hit hard” if Washington did not implement a ceasefire in Gaza, the country’s Defense Minister said.

Not only that, there were also thousands of protesters in Iran on Saturday against the United States and Israel and supporting Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Every time there is a conflict between Israel and Palestine, tensions between the US and Iran often escalate. This is caused by the US’s decision to always lean towards Israel, while Iran is a hardline Arab country that supports Palestine.

Comparison of Iran and US Military Strength

1. Number of Personnel

Of the total number of personnel, the US, which has a larger population, certainly has superior military personnel than Iran.

Uncle Sam’s country is known to have 1.39 million active military personnel. Meanwhile, Iran’s military strength is only supported by 575 thousand personnel according to the Global Fire Power website.

In terms of funds spent on the US military itself, it could be said that there is more with more than USD 761 billion. Meanwhile, Iran only spent USD 5.5 billion on its defense.

2. Air Force

For Air Force strength, the United States has 1,914 combat aircraft, this number is the largest in the world according to the Global Fire Power page. The US is also supported by 983 attack helicopters in their air fleet.

Meanwhile, Iran only has around 196 fighter aircraft and 12 attack helicopters. Even though it looks small compared to the US, this number is fantastic for a Middle Eastern country.

3. Army

Turning to the ground forces, the US has a total of 5,500 tanks and more than 300 thousand armored vehicles. They also have thousands of artillery pieces and around 1,700 missile systems.

Meanwhile, Iran has a total of 4.07 tanks and more than 69 thousand armored vehicles. For artillery, the Persian country has around 2,500 units and more than a thousand missile systems.

4. Navy

The United States is supported by a capable naval force, with 11 aircraft carriers, 68 submarines, 92 destroyers and 22 corvettes.

This number certainly cannot be matched by Iran, which only has 19 submarines and 3 corvettes.

From this comparison, it can be seen that the United States is indeed superior to Iran in various aspects.

Even so, Iran, which has currently developed a variety of locally made weapons, is certainly worth considering for its strength in the future.

(ian)