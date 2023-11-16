loading…

The late Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, one of the founders of Hamas, predicted that the State of Israel would disappear in 2027. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The late Sheikh Ahmed Ismail Hassan Yassin, one of the founders of Hamas, predicted that the State of Israel would be destroyed in 2027.

Sheikh Yassin’s prediction was conveyed in an interview with Al Jazeera journalists in 1999. According to him, his prediction was based on analysis contained in the Koran, where it is stated that the generational cycle changes every 40 years.

According to him, after the Nakba in 1948 and the Intifada in 1987, in 2027 Israel will be destroyed.

Former United States Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, in 2012, also predicted that the State of Israel would no longer exist in the next 10 years, or in 2022. In fact, Kissinger’s prediction was wrong.

Kissinger’s prediction was made at that time referring to political and security instability in the Middle East. Apart from that, there is the possibility of a change in the United States’ attitude towards Israel.

Comparison of Sheikh Yassin’s and Henry Kissinger’s Predictions of the Destruction of Israel

Yassin and Kissinger’s predictions have several similarities and differences. The similarity is that they both say that Israel will be destroyed in the near future, namely in 2027 and 2022.

Both also see that Israel stands on tyranny and oppression against the Palestinian people, and that support from the United States will not be enough to maintain Israel’s existence.

The difference is that Yassin predicted Israel would be destroyed based on Al-Qur’an sources, while Henry predicted Israel would collapse based on political and strategic analysis.

Even so, both predictions have caused mixed reactions from various parties.

For the Palestinian people and Islamic countries, this prediction may be a hope and motivation to continue fighting against Israeli colonialism.