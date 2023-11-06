loading…

Troops take part in a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army, in Pyongyang, North Korea, February 8, 2023. Photo/REUTERS

PYONGYANG – Discussing the comparison of North Korea vs. US military strength is an interesting thing. The reason is, for some people, these two countries have equal power.

North Korea (North Korea) is a country located in the northern part of the Korean Peninsula, East Asia. This country is known as a country that has an authoritarian system and is centered on one party, namely the Korean Workers’ Party.

North Korea is a closed communist country and its people live in poverty and depression. This country also frequently tests missiles and conveys threats to neighboring countries, South Korea and the United States.

For this reason, North Korea has become a relatively strong country because it dares to threaten countries like the United States, which is currently ranked as the strongest military country in the world.

So, how do the strengths of the two countries compare? Here’s the review.

Comparison of North Korea vs US Military Strength

1. Shoe Power Index

Based on the Global Fire Power 2023 data report, North Korea has a strength of 0.5118 (perfect score: 0.0000). This figure makes North Korea rank 34th out of 145 countries in the world.

Meanwhile, the United States has the best Power Index score, namely 0.0712, which places this country in first place. If you look at these scores, the Power Index scores of the two countries are far apart.

2. Number of Personnel

North Korea has a fairly large army, namely 1.8 million people. This number comes from 1.2 million active personnel, 600 thousand reserve personnel and 200 thousand of whom come from the paramilitary.

Meanwhile, the United States has as many personnel from North Korea. America has 1.8 million from 1.4 million active personnel and 442 thousand of them from reserve personnel.