loading…

Houthi fighters fire anti-tank rockets during military maneuvers near Sanaa, Yemen, October 30, 2023. Photo/Houthi Media Center

TEL AVIV – Recently, Yemen has declared war on Israel to defend the independence of Palestinians. This is a bold step that shows solidarity between Arab countries and the Palestinian people.

Yemen itself is a country that has been experiencing a civil war since 2014. This war involves the Houthi militant group which is supported by Iran and the Yemeni government which is supported by the coalition of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

If seen from this background, Yemen’s forces will certainly be divided if they fight Israel. Moreover, Israel is also classified as a country that has great power and is sophisticated.

So, how does the military strength of Israel vs Yemen compare? Here’s the review.

Comparison of Israeli vs. Yemeni Military Strength

1. Shoe Power Index

Based on Global Fire Power 2023 data, Israel has a power index of 0.2757 (perfect score: 0.0000). This figure places the country in 19th place out of 145 countries recorded in the world’s militaries.

Meanwhile, Yemen itself has a power index of 1.3985 which makes this country ranked 74th in the world. Judging from the total power index, these two countries are closely linked.

2. Number of Personnel

Israel is estimated to have a fairly large number of personnel, reaching 646 thousand people. This number comes from 173 thousand active personnel, 465 thousand reserve personnel and 8 thousand paramilitary personnel.

Meanwhile, the number of Yemeni personnel is smaller, namely only 420 thousand. Of the active personnel there are 45 thousand, there are 375 thousand paramilitary personnel and the country has no reserve personnel.

3. Land Combat Equipment

Israel has an estimated 2,200 tanks, 56,290 armored vehicles, 650 self-propelled artillery pieces, 300 towed artillery pieces and another 300 rocket artillery pieces.