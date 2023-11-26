loading…

Hamas frees hostages under ceasefire agreement with Israel. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – There are different views from the Israeli and Palestinian camps when the ceasefire takes place. One of them actually acted cunningly as if violating the provisions.

Previously, a ceasefire had been agreed to by each party. Even though it cannot completely stop the conflict, this pause can at least calm the previously volatile situation.

Regarding the ceasefire agreement, Israel and Hamas, which represents Palestine, responded differently. Here’s a comparison that you can look at.

Comparison of Israel and Palestine during the Ceasefire

1. Palestine

On Friday (24/11/2023), Hamas released at least 24 hostages. The group of captives included Israeli women and children.

Apart from that, there are also several agricultural workers from Thailand. Quoting Reuters, the hostages were released from Gaza to the authorities in Egypt, precisely via the Rafah Border.

Qatar, which is the ceasefire mediator, said that around 13 Israeli citizens had been freed. The remaining 10 are Thai and Filipino citizens.

Furthermore, this release is only the beginning. Based on the agreement reached with the terms of the ceasefire, there will be another wave regarding the repatriation and release of hostages.

2. Israel

On the Israeli side, they actually also released a number of Palestinian hostages. However, there was one other action that the Jewish state took.

Israeli troops reportedly shot at Palestinians, even though the ceasefire was in progress. Quoting Al Jazeera, at least 2 Palestinians were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of the shooting.

Furthermore, Palestinians were shot at when they wanted to return to their homes in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip. In this case, Israeli troops argued that the Palestinians did not listen to previous warnings.

So, when the ceasefire was held, Israeli troops warned displaced Gazans not to return home. However, because they broke in, the Israeli troops started using violence by shooting at them.

That is a comparison of the actions of Israel and Palestine during the ceasefire.

(ian)