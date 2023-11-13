Entrepreneurship is a talent that not everyone has. There are those who develop the company that he wanted all his life and those who take the one in which he grew up to another level; however, There are those for whom entrepreneurship means developing other companies, as is the case of Martín Arturo Bojórquez, who balances his life as a businessman between an insurance office, a franchise development office, a bulk products marketer, and a hospital supplies marketer. , the Urban Pádel sports club and Kyma, a rehabilitation clinic. How does he do it? Diversifying.

For Martín Arturo, capturing business opportunities is everything, because he recognizes that to do so you have to have skills that not everyone possesses, but once identified you have to know how to “change your skin,” as he himself defines the ability to diversify. “I have been attentive to opportunities that are presented to me in the environment, I think I have known how to migrate and change quickly when there is a business opportunity.” Although some ventures were temporary, all involved effort, training, dedication and, of course, risk. Much of his gratification is consolidating them and then delegating direction to other people, and while the company continues he can participate as an advisor to look for new opportunities.

For Arturo, entrepreneurship is an organic activity, his father was a merchant and his mother had a factory producing Sonoran products, so he knows perfectly well what it means to take care of a business and work since he was little with his 13 siblings. “My parents always had the hope of giving us studies and education; Work was instilled in us since we were children. When you are young you don’t like it so much, but later you appreciate it a lot.”

Personal history does not always define the path, it is up to each person to capture the opportunities. “There are people who were born to be entrepreneurs, others to have executive positions and each one has their own skills. Some of us were businessmen, others were not; some do better than others. It never went badly for me, but I always had the thorn of looking for new opportunities, starting businesses. When I see that a company can walk alone, that I have already done my job, I look for a new opportunity”.

Take risks and learn

Whoever decides to start a business knows that there is a risk at stake: money, time, stability, but they also know that the reward can be just what they expect or even exceed their expectations. It all depends on the decisions that are made. “I don’t know anyone who is successful as a businessman and says ‘I never had setbacks, I always made good decisions, I never had a bad experience or fall.’ I think that falls are what teach us to get up. Being an entrepreneur means risking everything. Get out of your comfort zone and start from scratch, know how to migrate, change your skin.”

Arturo now has the opportunity to develop several companies simultaneously, but there is one that he has maintained with him for four decades: the insurance office. His years of experience have taught him that the opportunity to start a business does not always come with the professional training you choose, but everything happens for a reason. “I think that what you study helps you acquire the tools of knowledge, but it should not mark the line in your life. A large percentage of entrepreneurs I know are not dedicated to the profession they chose in their university studies, but rather managed to capture the development opportunities in their environment and migrate. “Some are temporary, some last a lifetime.”

When you decide to undertake a project, whatever it may be, it involves a risk. It occurs when a new product is launched, when a new element is hired in the company, when a new investment is made. What it is about is measuring the risk. “You have to be attentive to the variables. You have to improve, propose better control and know how to delegate when you see that people can handle the responsibility, because if you don’t you fill yourself with thousands of activities that are not so important and talent will be lost.

The secret of permanence

Arturo recognizes that not all companies have the same growth curve or the same permanence. Unlike your choice to diversify, there are companies that can grow and sustain themselves; However, it must be taken into account that you have to adapt to changes. “There is a moment in companies when they reach a limit and they reduce. Other times, the owners of these companies develop new companies that become suppliers to their main company,” and it is a way to diversify and stay in the same company at the same time.

The important thing is not to lose the concern to grow, even if it is in your own company. “Dedicate all your energy to the company you are developing and when you feel like you are reaching a limit, think about something else. Look for where you can have new opportunities that are better than the ones you are having in your company.”. Because for him “changing skin” is a talent that has led him to remain current in every project he undertakes.

