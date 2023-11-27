An obstacle course. This is how oncologist Benito Sánchez Llamas defines medicine, to which he has dedicated three decades of his life. At the moment, He practices his profession at the Nucleus of Oncological Specialties (NEO), of which he is director and founder.

Dr. Sánchez Llamas shares that he has always liked working with people. Although he is the only one in his family who leaned towards medicine, they all have, to some extent, the altruistic streak. Therefore, he was clear that he would either enter as a missionary to help other people or become a doctor, and he opted for the latter. “My dad and mom were very altruistic people; It is a way to be grateful. The fact of being able to share and be generous is a way of being grateful for what life has given me.”

His path led him to study Medicine at the University of Guadalajara, the specialty of Internal Medicine at the General Hospital of the West and Medical Oncology at the National Cancer Institute in Mexico City. But His desire to learn took him further: at the La Paz University Hospital, in Madrid, Spain, he studied postgraduate studies in breast and colon cancer.. Currently, she is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Mexican Society of Oncology and the Society of Medical Oncology.

Humility as a premise

For NEO and its director, the best care occurs between one human being and another, which is why both he and his team know that there is no easy day, in each one there is a challenge, and the lives of their patients are at stake. Therefore, he does not get used to either the good or the bad times. “The medical profession is very exhausting, but also very rewarding. The passion you manage to transmit can make the difference. When you love what you do, it is never a job. The medical career in general is one of endurance. The internal medicine residency is very heavy; Then you go to do the specialty and it becomes a very hostile, very hierarchical place. The first years are terribly aggressive and that shapes your character.”

Being a doctor and leader of a specialized group brings him closer to people, to his own cases and those of his colleagues, so he knows what responsibility is. Despite having a company, the humanism that medicine implies is something that, far from what you think, does not allow you to be cold. “I believe that the doctor who is very clear about his vocation and is passionate about what he does has violated feelings. There are specific cases with which you have particular empathy. It happens to me with very young patients who ultimately do not have a favorable outcome, they make you suffer, your heart ‘crushes’, but there are also very successful cases in which we manage to help people and allow you to achieve balance. I still have this great sensitivity and you collapse when faced with a therapeutic failure, but you have to be very humble and be clear that it is not you who decides, that you put your knowledge and your skills, but surely there are other factors. For believers, it is the supreme forces that allow the walk to be different.”

Adapt to the times

The pandemic, especially in his profession, taught Dr. Sánchez that nothing was set in stone. Many things had to be modified; In his case, with a clinic for patients with special needs, he could not afford to risk them or his staff. “We did not close a single day due to the prevailing need to care for patients, but we had to restructure the way we did it. We prevented patients from overlapping, that there were no crowds, sanitization, but the part that affected the most was telemedicine. The virtual consultation. I don’t particularly love it, it is essential to see, observe and feel the patient, but in many ways it has made processes easier for us, especially with emergencies, second opinions. Virtual conferences are here to stay in the concept of continuous academia”.

That is why humanism and science live in balance, like himself, who chooses meditation, reading and physical activity to have enough energy to be able to give his best every day. Therefore, he concludes by remembering the words of Albert Einstein, who said that: “’Strength without love is energy spent in vain.’ In medicine, more than anywhere else, efforts must be accompanied by great passion and great love for the profession,” and in this career, every day overcomes an obstacle, because in this life, we all met or will meet a cancer patient.

Prevent for the future

Just as altruistic work is encouraged in the family, Dr. Sánchez shares that the culture of savings is also encouraged. And beyond thinking about guaranteeing retirement, you should think about the present because, at least in your profession, you have seen how difficult it is sometimes to overcome health challenges. “We must promote financial culture in children. What we see in real life is a catastrophic disease, like cancer, also hits our pockets, and when we do not have savings strategies that allow us to face these challenges, it becomes a true martyrdom. We must teach children about financial strategies and that saving starts from childhood, not when you are going to retire”.

