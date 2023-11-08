The 1TB Crucial X6 is one of the best value portable SSDs, and now it has a huge discount.

The Crucial X6 is compatible with a wide variety of devices

Join the conversation

Having your favorite games always available is very easy if you have a large capacity portable hard drive or SSD. Well, today we will talk about the latter, and more specifically about the 1 TB Crucial X 6. Its recommended price is 126.83 euros, but now it is available for 68.57 euros on the Crucial website. However, on Amazon the price is even lower, 63.99 euros. It is worth mentioning that this storage unit is a bestseller. In fact, it has more than 10,000 ratings, the reviews being mostly positive.

The Crucial X6 is Compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and other devices with USB type C or USB type A port. This makes it a versatile option. Furthermore, as it is a very compact and lightweight portable SSD, you can take it with you anywhere. You can use it to install games, make backups, save photos and videos, documents and much more.

Crucial X6 portable SSD (1 TB)

Get the Crucial X6 1 TB portable SSD for 63.99 euros on Amazon

One of the main advantages of the Crucial X6 is its speed. Offers read speeds of up to 800 MB/s. Therefore, it is faster than a SATA SSD. The latter usually has a read speed of up to 550 MB/s. Besides, It is made of resistant materials. According to Crucial, it has passed drop tests from a height of 2 meters and is resistant to shock, vibration and extreme temperatures, so your most important files are protected wherever you go.

It is worth mentioning that SSD It has a USB type C connector. So, if your computer does not have this port, and instead only has USB type A, you will have to buy an adapter. Luckily, it’s cheap. You can find it for about 8 euros on Amazon.

Crucial X6 portable SSD (1 TB)

In short, the Crucial X6 1 TB is an excellent option for those looking for a fast storage device, compatible with a wide range of devices and with a good value for money. The current offer, with a price of 63.99 euros, makes it an even more attractive option. So now you know, if you were planning to buy a portable SSD, then you cannot leave this offer that can end at any time. Finally, say that it is not the historical minimum price, but almost. Last July it was available for 62.99 euros.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.