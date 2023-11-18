The ”battle” against The Sorrow is one of the most iconic moments of the third Metal Gear Solid, which we now relive (or enjoy for the first time) with the Master Collection Vol.1 compilation.

Many of you continue enjoying Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, the Konami compilation that includes up to five games from the saga designed by Hideo Kojima. The latest of them is Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

It was first released for PlayStation 2 in 2004, and now it returns to PC and current consoles with this great compilation. This is the remaster that we saw on PS3 and Xbox 360 a decade ago.

Metal Gear Solid 3, which, by the way, has a remake in development by Virtuos, has iconic moments that we will never forget. And one of them is the fight against The Sorrow.

It’s one of the most unusual and special combats in video games, which novice players might have trouble getting through. In this Metal Gear Solid 3 guide we help you vencer a The Sorrow.

How to ”defeat” The Sorrow

The Sorrow, known as ”sadness”, is one of the special soldiers of the Cobra Unit. It is the enemy faction in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which has a big surprise in store for us with this supernatural encounter.

When we first see The Sorrow, we think it’s going to be a traditional match. But not. Actually, This is not a boss fight.because you don’t have to do anything.

Don’t worry, because we explain it to you. The Sorrow is a wandering spirit, so It is impossible to harm him with our weapons, nor with melee attacks. Furthermore, he will confuse us with his psychological game.

Our protagonist, Naked Snake, finds himself in a swamp and covered in water up to his waist. Meanwhile, The Sorrow reminds us that we have killed many people and creatures in our path.

And it is literally like that. As we walk in a straight line, All the enemies and animals that we have killed in the game appearin spirit form.

Try to avoid these spirits, because they will take away your energy. Additionally, The Sorrow attacks you with some kind of supernatural tentacles, which you must dodge. If he touches you, a jump scare will appear and Naked Snake will die..

There is no way to beat The Sorrow, so you only have two alternatives. Both are equally valid, but Only with one can you get The Sorrow costume (Spirit Camo).

You can walk in a straight line, avoiding paranormal events, until you reach the end of the path. The Sorrow will tell you to wake up, but in reality, you will die as soon as you reach the floating corpse.

To ”defeat” The Sorrow and escape the spirit world, you have to take the pill (it has always been in your inventory)when the Metal Gear Solid 3 death screen appears.

Press the botón L2 (PlayStation), LT (Xbox) o L (Switch) to open the inventory, and take the pill. By doing so, by resuming the game, you will have overcome this combat, so to speak.

Also you can ”commit suicide” or force your death by drowning. To do this, crouch completely in the water, and when you die you can take the pill. Be careful, because in this way You will NOT be able to get the suit.

Curiously, the journey will be longer or shorter depending on how many creatures you have killed so far. Either way, We recommend that you continue until the end, and then take the pill. If you do, you’ll get The Sorrow costume for Naked Snake.

