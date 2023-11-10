loading…

A number of Palestinian human rights groups have complained to Israel to the ICC on charges of genocide in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

JERUSALEM – Three human rights groups Palestine based in the West Bank and Gaza Strip has filed a lawsuit against Israel with the International Criminal Court (ICC). They accused Israel of committing apartheid and genocide, Al Jazeera reported.

The organizations, Al Haq, Al Mezan and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights have called for urgent attention to Israel’s ongoing bombardment of densely populated civilian areas in Gaza.

The three groups also urged the ICC to issue arrest warrants against Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“The suffocating siege imposed on (Gaza), the forced displacement of its population, the use of poison gas, and the denial of basic necessities, such as food, water, fuel, and electricity, justify the ICC expanding its ongoing war crimes investigation,” the Complaint says as quoted from The New Arab, Friday (10/11/2023).

The document added that Israel’s actions could be labeled war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as genocide.

The ICC launched an investigation into Israel last month following international pressure, with ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan visiting the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt on October 29 and speaking of the unimaginable suffering.

The families of nine Israelis killed in Hamas attacks on October 7 also filed a complaint with the ICC on November 3.

The ICC is the world’s only independent court created to investigate war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. But Israel has never recognized its jurisdiction.

In 2021, former ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda launched an investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories of Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem since 2014.