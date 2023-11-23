A meeting of the Formula 1 Commission is scheduled for tomorrow morning at ten in the Yas Marina paddock. There will be several points on the agenda, including the change in format of the ‘sprint’ weekend which will come into force in 2024. The only free practice session on Friday morning remains unchanged, which will be followed by the sprint shootout which will define the starting grid of the sprint race. The mini-race will take place on Saturday morning, before moving on to the qualifying session in the afternoon which will define the starting grid for the Grand Prix.

The objective of the revision of the format is to have a temporal linearity of the activity on the track, given that until this season the qualifying session on Friday defined the starting grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

The novelty should not encounter obstacles in the Commission’s approval process, even if some teams have not hidden doubts related to a particular scenario.

If in Saturday’s sprint race a driver were to get into an accident with significant damage to the car, he would risk not being able to return to the track in time for the Grand Prix qualifying, thus compromising the most important part of the weekend.

Tomorrow the use of tire warmers for the tires in the 2024 season will also be made official. After much discussion, the path of prudence was chosen, postponing the discussions on a very delicate topic. Above all, the drivers do not seem to be in favor of giving up tire warmers even from a future perspective, limiting use at room temperature only to wet tires (which have already confirmed excellent performance).

