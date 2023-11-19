loading…

It is predicted that the Israeli regime will experience destruction. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said the Israeli regime was heading for “inevitable collapse” in a “war of attrition” with the Palestinian resistance movement.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks while addressing a rally in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Saturday. The nationwide protest was held to show solidarity with Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip which Israel has continuously attacked since October 7.

“Palestine is on the path to a war of attrition…Israel will face crushing defeat,” he said, as reported by Press TV. “Al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm shows that US assistance cannot save Israel from the danger of collapse.”

This is the “biggest insult” for the US and Israel who believe they can win the ongoing war in Gaza by killing children and babies, Salami said.

He added that even the Israeli army could not prevent a large-scale operation against the Tel Aviv regime.

The IRGC commander stressed that the ongoing military operations also revealed that Palestinian resistance fighters could defeat the Israeli regime in just 48 hours.

He said the bombing of people in Gaza and US efforts to prevent the establishment of a ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip as well as political and logistical support to Israel showed a moral collapse in the United States.

Salami said hatred towards the US has spread throughout the world and the country is more isolated than ever. He said Muslim and non-Muslim countries would deal a heavy blow to the US economy by boycotting its products.

The IRGC leader expressed confidence that Muslim countries will avenge the Israeli regime’s atrocities, saying, “the revenge of Muslims against their oppressors has no time limit.”