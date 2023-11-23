Now you have a new opportunity to get the LVL40 PDPs for Xbox for much less than the RRP.

The PDP LVL40 Xbox Headset is officially licensed by Xbox

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have some officially licensed Xbox headsets. Without going any further, the PDP LVL40 wired headset for Xbox has a discount of 57 %, so they can be yours for much less than the recommended price. As if that were not enough, the reviews from users are positive, which is why they have an average rating of 4.2 stars out of 5.

The PDP LVL40 headphones for Xbox usually have an MSRP of 29.99 euros when they are not on sale, but during Amazon’s Black Friday 2023 they only cost 12.99 euros. What a bargain! Tea you save 17 euros. We could say that right now they are the cheapest Xbox-licensed headsets you can buy.

Buy the PDP LVL40 headphones for Xbox for only 12.99 euros on Amazon

The PDP LVL40 are headphones designed to offer good sound quality and great comfort. They have breathable pads that hardly exert pressure and a flexible noise-canceling microphone which can be silenced by simply lifting it. Additionally, they have a volume control built into the back of the left earcup.

These headphones are compatibles con Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC, and are connected via a 3.5 mm jack connector. Its cable is quite long, which gives you enough freedom of movement. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that they are very light. As for the 40mm diaphragms, They offer a clear and balanced sound, with powerful bass and clear treble. You will be able to enjoy your favorite games with total immersion and communicate with your friends without problems. At the design level, elegant and discreet headphones, in black with green details.

In short, the LVL40 PDPs are quality headphones that you can now get at a knockdown price. Take advantage of this offer and get them at the best price. At the time of writing there are units available, but this can change at any time. Finally, we remind you that if you do not want to miss the best offers you can follow Amazon’s Black Friday 2023 live. It ends on November 27 and there are thousands of products on sale. You can find computers, consoles, video games, tablets, mobile phones and much more. It’s worth taking a look, you’re sure to find something interesting.

