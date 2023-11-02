Colt, the acquisition of Lumen EMEA and the turning point at an international level

Colt Technology Services (Colt), the digital infrastructure company, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Lumen EMEA per 1.8 billion dollars. The closing of the transaction represents the final phase of the exclusive agreement between Colt and Lumen Technologies, Inc. to acquire Lumen’s European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) business. The operation marks a crucial point for Colt and brings new confidence in the European telecommunications industryoffering greater choice and more global connections to businesses that decide to invest in powerful and sustainable digital infrastructures as the driving force of their organizations.

Thanks to this acquisition, Colt will one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world exclusively business-to-business and an influential global player. Keri Gilder will remain CEO of Colt, supported by the expertise and diversity of its executive team. As part of the acquisition, Colt and Lumen Technologies, Inc. will enter into a partnership agreement which will allow businesses in North America to benefit from access to the acclaimed digital infrastructure and Colt’s services both inside and outside the Nord America.

Keri Gilder, CEO of Colt Technology Services, said: “The closing of this acquisition leads us to a crucial moment in our growth path and marks our deep commitment to our customers in helping them develop and grow. It also allows us to acquire extraordinary new talents, expand our technology portfolio and our partner ecosystem, significantly expand our digital infrastructure by entering new markets dell’Eastern Europein United Arab Emirates and in some parts dell’Africa“.

