But then there is still hope. It’s not all running and muscle. There is someone who thinks and produces football by focusing on creativity, imagination and technique. And if the one who does it is a young man whose physique, hair and attitude (he is moved when talking about Silvio Berlusconi, he sincerely thanks all his former coaches, even those who let him play little or not at all) seems like a flower child, you want to hug him . Then you look at Andrea Colpani, long-long and thin-thin, two little arms that you could squeeze between your index finger and thumb, and you wonder how he manages not to fly at every entrance, how it is possible that he remains standing after a shoulder push. Simple: avoiding them. Hiding the ball. With a touch, a feint, a discard. Attacking midfielder with five goals and one assist in eleven championship days, jewel of Monza on whose door in the summer the greats of Italy will knock and perhaps not only, the first call-up to the national team received last Friday, Colpani is 24 years old and, reflecting on his age, another question arises spontaneously.