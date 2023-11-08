News for Ukraine from Monza and Turin. Jorginho is back on the radar, Zaniolo can be called up

Fabio Licari

November 8 – 09:42 – MILAN

Commands the championship. If Mancini loved to amaze, just think of the “unknowns” Zaniolo and Pafundi, Spalletti is much more realistic. Whoever does well immediately enters the radar of the Italian coach. On Friday, for the double play-off with North Macedonia and Ukraine which qualifies for the European Championship, two new players are arriving who are doing well with the clubs: Buongiorno and Colpani are the first on the list. For the Toro defender an appointment only postponed due to injury, for the Monza attacking midfielder a deserved promotion. These may not be the only surprises.

double playoff

—

Italy is at a historical crossroads. After two missed World Cups, and the beautiful contradiction of the European Championship as champions, we risk being left out of Germany 2024. The group was complicated, we complicated our lives. England have already qualified. Now I’m aiming for second place. Three-way fight, with Ukraine on 13, Italy on 10 and North Macedonia, not yet out, on 7. If we beat the Macedonians, we will enter the direct clash with Ukraine ahead because we won the first leg 2-1: a draw will suffice. A slowdown with the Macedonians in Rome would force them to win against neutral Leverkusen. Or it will be playoffs. Spalletti already has four benches: two successes (Ukraine, Malta), the draw against Macedonia, the defeat against England which must not make us forget the good first half. We couldn’t stand the physical challenge, as well as suffering the class of the unreachable Bellingham and Kane. But with Ukraine the superiority was clear. We start again from there.

good morning-colpani

—

The absentees, pardon the pun, are never lacking: Retegui and Ricci knocked out, Scalvini at great risk, Pellegrini who perhaps won’t recover for the derby, Tonali who got himself into trouble, not to mention Fagioli. In defence, Buongiorno is ready, having enchanted the Netherlands in the last match at Mancio and would have been in the national team already in October if he hadn’t been injured. Gatti can replace the Atalantino. And in the meantime, excellent references are arriving on Rugani. In midfield it’s Colpani’s time, the perfect attacking midfielder, a role where Bonaventura already exists. Then it is not excluded that, as at San Siro, the two interior players are Barella and a Frattesi who is difficult to exclude after the two goals against the Ukrainians. But Monza’s “10” is now ready.

jorginho nei radar

—

Between now and Friday’s call-up there are three days and a few cup matches. The list is necessarily broader. It is no mystery that the blue staff is carefully following the new Jorginho starter at Arsenal, a symptom of that physicality missing at Wembley. Age, 31, is not a problem if Bonaventura is 34. Before a renewal, there is the urgency of qualification. Abundance in attack: Scamacca, Raspadori and Kean are doing very well and will be there. Immobile is in mental and physical difficulty, even though the goal against Feyenoord gave him a good boost: however the Lazio player is chasing today. Also included is Zaniolo who plays for Aston Villa and is not currently involved in investigations. Not good news for Zaccagni, who came out in pain, but in case the flanks are covered with Politano, Orsolini and El Shaarawy.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED