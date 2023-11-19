If we want to build a fixed base on the Moon and use it as a “springboard” to more ambitious destinations, such as Mars, we need to solve a few technical challenges: how to build there, how to guarantee the supply of oxygen, water and fuel and, of course, how ensure food production. Scientists have been racking their brains for years looking for the best way to grow plants in the regolith, an effort that has even led them to carry out tests at -40ºC in the middle of Antarctica. Now they have found a valuable ally that can help us in that goal: a handful of special bacteria.

For now, it has already allowed them to grow tobacco.

A microscopic ally. Microscopic, but very valuable. What a group of scientists from the China Agricultural University, based in Beijing, wanted to find out is whether we could take advantage of a handful of bacteria so that in the future we have a better chance of our lunar crops succeeding.

As? With an experiment in which they used three major ingredients: five types of PSB bacteria, named for their ability to convert insoluble phosphorus into soluble; some seeds of Nicotiana benthamiana, a tobacco plant native to Australia widely used in botanical studies; and a sample that simulated the lunar regolith brought back by the Apollo 14 mission.

Improving the terrain. With these materials arranged in the laboratory, the Chinese team’s experiment was relatively simple. The scientists tested whether the bacteria tolerated the conditions of the lunar regolith copy and, even more importantly, whether or not they were able to dissociate insoluble phosphorus from the sample. That they focused on that specific detail is not causality. Along with nitrogen and potassium, phosphorus is one of the essential nutrients for crops.

The researchers then planted Nicolatina benthamiana, also known as “benth”, to see how it responded and whether the bacteria had actually improved the fertility of the soil sample. “Taking into account that phosphorus is one of the main elements needed by plants and a key component of soil fertility, and that it represents about 1% of the total mass of regolith, studies lack evidence that microbial activity decompose the mineral structures and cause the dissociation of phosphorus,” they share.

What the figures say. The results of the Chinese team are eloquent. At least according to the tables published in the journal Communications biology. Their results show that after seven days of culture, calcium phosphate decomposed and the concentration of liquid-soluble inorganic phosphorus increased significantly, between 212.7 and 519.7%. During their analyzes they also saw that plants that grew in soil treated with bacteria showed 104% more chlorophyll than those that grew in soil with dead bacteria.





Photographs of plants in two control groups and with four treatments.

And what is the conclusion? That there are three especially interesting PSB bacteria. Their study shows that B. mucilaginosus, B. megaterium, and P. fluorescens not only “tolerate” regolith conditions; They also “effectively dissociate insoluble inorganic phosphorus” and make the soil more fertile to turn it into “a good growing substrate.” “We demonstrate that it is feasible for PSBs to improve the regolith of the Moon and that they have great application value and perspectives for future space exploration,” they conclude.

“Treatment with phosphorus-solubilizing bacteria improves the available phosphorus content. Here we demonstrate that PSBs can effectively improve the fertility of the lunar regolith simulant, making it a good growing substrate for higher plants,” conclude the authors of the experiment. , and they say: “The results can lay the technical foundations for the cultivation of plants from the resources of the lunar regolith in future lunar bases.”

One more step towards extraterrestrial crops. The one from the China Agricultural University is not the first study that seeks to improve the possibilities of crops outside the Earth. In 2022, the University of Florida shared its own conclusions after planting small samples of lunar regolith, which allowed them to find out how plants respond and develop in a “radically different” environment from that of our planet. For their analysis they used samples provided by the Apollo 11, 12 and 17 missions and watercress seeds.

Images: NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University and Yitong Xia et al (Communicatins biology)

