The Monza striker knocked out Verona with a brace. Born in 2001, he has always scored since his youth years and did well at school. In the summer he renewed with the Rossoneri until 2028

Maybe it was worth focusing on the “8.5” guy. Give him an opportunity, study him a little more, refine his technique, talent and personality, instead of tacking on Jovic on the last day of the transfer market. Lorenzo Colombo led Monza with a brace, and he did it after Milan’s collapse against Udinese.