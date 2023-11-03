The Colombian government has announced that it will cull some hippos descended from those imported into the country by drug trafficker Pablo Escobar in the 1970s and 1980s. Escobar imported 4 of them, probably from Africa: in the absence of natural predators, over the years they reproduced until they became 166. Hippos have settled in the Magdalena River, in central Colombia, and have become a problem for the environment and for people. The Environment Ministry announced Thursday that it plans to cull some of them to prevent the population from growing further, after other methods, including sterilization and relocation, proved ineffective.

The hippos were released into the wild after Escobar’s death in 1993. Today, after having multiplied, they are considered a problem because they devour vegetation, take away space from local animals, pollute the land and water and endanger people. Despite being herbivores, hippos are very territorial and are among the most dangerous animals in the world: they can kill a man with a single bite and are responsible for around 500 deaths a year, mainly in Africa. No deaths caused by hippos have ever been recorded in Colombia, but several local residents have been attacked and on at least one occasion the animals have entered a school garden.

In 2009, when there were around forty hippos, the Colombian government tried to authorize the killing of some animals, but the initiative was stopped following public protests.

The decision to cull some was made possible by a ruling last year that defined them as an invasive species. However, sterilizations and, when possible, transfers to other countries will continue. According to some estimates, without any intervention there could be a thousand hippos in Colombia by 2035.

