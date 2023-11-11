loading…

Refugees heading to the southern region on Jalan Salahudin, Bureij, Gaza Strip, 10 November 2023. Photo/AP

BOGOTA – Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that the Latin American country would seek to prosecute Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu for atrocities committed against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

According to Petro, Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs Alvaro Leyva is scheduled to meet with the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor on Friday (10/11/2023), to formally file charges against Netanyahu for the “massacre of Palestinian children and civilians.” that he caused.”

Colombia’s president posted in X on Thursday that Colombia “will contribute to the denunciation of the Republic of Algeria” for war crimes filed with the ICC against Netanyahu.

Earlier this week, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune called on the ICC to “take action” to stop Israel’s campaign against Gaza, and urged human rights organizations and other Arab countries to sue Netanyahu.

Three NGOs namely Al-Haq, Al Mezan, and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights did the same on Wednesday, urging the ICC to investigate Israel for “apartheid” and “genocide” as well as “a continuous series of Israeli airstrikes against densely populated civilian areas in the Gaza Strip.”

The United States (US) classifies Colombia and Israel as “major non-NATO allies”.

The problems between the two began last month, when Israel’s ambassador in Bogota, Gali Dagan, encouraged Petro’s government to support Netanyahu’s war on Gaza.

The Colombian leader then called for an independent Palestinian state within its borders with Israel in 1967.