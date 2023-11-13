By participating in a survey on the application, fans will be able to decide which player will be chosen to deliver the souvenir to a lucky digital token holder

Thanks to the magic of digital tokens, a fan will receive a champion’s medal directly from one of his sporting heroes. It happens in Colombia, where Club Deportivo Los Millonarios – the team of president Oughourlian, majority shareholder of Padova – has recently won the 16th national championship in its history. And to celebrate the milestone here is the special initiative orchestrated by the Bogota company together with Socios.com, the 2 million user platform that is redesigning fans’ involvement in sport through the powerful tool of Fan Tokens. By participating in a survey on the application, fans will be able to choose the player who will deliver the Colombian champion medal to a lucky owner of digital tokens from Mr. Alberto Gamero’s team, one of the big names in South America. Four eligible footballers. From captain David Silva to top scorer Andres Llinas, through Larry Vasquez, the author of the decisive penalty for the title, up to Alvaro Montero, the goalkeeper who was decisive with his saves.