Collin Farrell, the leading actor of the next series of “The Penguin”, revealed new details of the upcoming premiere on HBO Max.

Of course Since March 2022, DC Comics fans have been delighted with the new facet of Batman starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves. Within 3 hours of pure mystery, action and investigation, the film took the trouble to introduce new villains such as the Riddler (played by Paul Dano) and the Penguin, played by Collin Farrell.

Not long after the box office success of “The Batman,” A spin-off series of “The Penguin” was announced. As previously presented in Matt Reeves’ universe, Collin Farrell’s series will take place very closely to the story of Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne.

The Penguin

What will we see in the “The Penguin” series?

Today, in an interview with Empire Magazine, Collin Farrel talked about the upcoming DC series. He commented that, unlike in “The Batman”, his character is rising in power, he is not yet the Penguin as such. “But he fully inhabits the mythology of the Penguin. He is ascending… He has the dream of inhabiting the kind of power that I hope to explore in the second film,” the actor stated.

The reason for the interview, as a no small piece of information, is that The series will resume filming next week after the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike.

The Penguin – The Batman

What is the synopsis of the series?

Exactly one year ago, The Illuminerdi released an exclusive report publishing an extended synopsis of the series. The first point in the publication is the prominence that the Falcone dynasty will have. Carmine, patriarch and mafia boss, died in The Batman. With this, his daughter Sofia will take the reins of the business. “Unfortunately for The Penguin, the young woman was recently released from Arkham Asylum. She served almost a decade of time after she was locked up by none other than Oswald Cobblepot. “Oz is ready for the fight of his life if he wants to become the king of Gotham’s underworld, but Sofia knows how to hold a grudge,” the text indicates.