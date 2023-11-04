That is twice the Rolls-Royce Specter for Mr. Michael Fux.

The life of a car collector is not easy. You always want to expand or adjust the collection. And then we have to wait for the new toys. You don’t have to be a collector to know that waiting is the most annoying aspect of buying a car. Michael Fux has found the ideal solution to alleviate the situation for himself.

The new Rolls-Royce Specter is here and Michael Fux couldn’t wait to receive his. However, as you know, RRs are composed entirely to your own taste. So it takes months or sometimes even more than a year before you can receive the keys to the new car.

Fux has come up with a solution for that. He just bought two. The boss. One has been composed entirely to his own taste and it is not ready yet. In Goodwood they are busy building the Specter for Mr. Fux. That will take a few months.

To ease the pain of waiting, Michael Fux bought a second Rolls-Royce Spectre. One out of the box, which could be delivered quickly by the British car brand. As a result, Fux now has the very first Rolls-Royce Specter in the United States. A nice scoop for the car collector.

The man told Motor1 that this is his third electric car. The collection consists of more than 100 cars. In addition to the Spectre, Fux also has an electric Hummer and a Tesla Model S Plaid.

Michael Fux is known from Rolls-Royce and the Specter is certainly not his first. The mattress king owns, among other things, a Cullinan, a Wraith and a Dawn. He also likes to come up with colors himself in collaboration with the prestige brand. Blue Candy, Green Jade Pearl and Fuxia, among others, are self-created shades.

His personalized Specter will arrive at the end of 2024. Until then, he can drive this ‘boring’ Specter, or one of his other cars.

