

Not every aid organization dares to confidently drive supplies to Ukraine now. “There are a lot of new rules, you really have to be knowledgeable,” Jan Molenaar of the Eastern Europe Dinkelland Foundation in Denekamp told NOS. Every item that goes to Ukraine must be registered separately. According to him, there are 5,000 codes for that. The cargo is monitored with an online tracking system. Molenaar: “Not only is that a lot of extra work and hassle, it is also risky. We don’t dare do it.”