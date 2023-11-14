Due to the choice to bring Formula 1 to Las Vegas in mid-November and the decision to hold the race at night, in order to favor European timetables and bring out the lights of the famous Strip, temperatures will be an element to take into consideration . Although the latest forecasts are rosier than those of last week, when the temperature was expected to drop below 10°C, it will undoubtedly be a challenge for all the teams and also for Pirelli.

It is not the first time that Formula 1 and the Italian manufacturer have found themselves having to face extremely cold conditions, given that, on the occasion of the Eiffel Grand Prix in 2020, the ambient temperature reached 9°C and 16° for the asphalt. Furthermore, there were also occasions when, during pre-season winter testing, teams found themselves having to deal with the cold.

However, the Nurburgring and Barcelona are two quite different tracks to Las Vegas, as they still feature high-speed corners that place a good amount of energy on the tyres. Added to this is the fact that, at the time, the Spanish circuit had a much more aggressive asphalt than the current one, thus influencing the behavior of the tires. Although the teams will only discover the characteristics of the asphalt on Thursday with the classic track measurements, low roughness is expected.

Photo by: Las Vegas GP

Rendering of the Las Vegas GP

The US track features long straights that bring Baku to mind: although the two tracks have a different nature, Pirelli also took the experience in Azerbaijan into consideration to prepare for this new event. The stretches, the few fast corners and the low temperatures will not only make it difficult to generate heat in the tire by bringing it into the ideal usage window, but also to maintain it over the long distance with the real risk of graining triggering. Precisely for this reason the Italian manufacturer has chosen to bring the softest compounds in the entire range, also facilitating recovery in the event of a Safety Car.

Tire management was one of the keys to the 2023 season, as was also seen during the recent Brazilian Grand Prix. Few details can make the difference, as demonstrated by the comparison between Aston Martin and Mercedes, with the latter which, due to a wrong set-up, paid the price for the degradation of the tyres.

“In terms of tire management, it’s really about taking them into a different environment. A few years ago we went to the Nurburgring (the 2020 Eiffel GP) in October and every day it was cold and rainy. And in Austin, a few years ago, I remember one day it was particularly freezing,” explains Paul Monaghan, Red Bull’s chief engineer.

Photo by: Las Vegas GP

Rendering of the Las Vegas GP

“We’ve taken care of all the concerns about the effects of cold weather, tire management and all that kind of stuff. And yes, they are really at the limit of their operating range. So, within the freedoms that we have with the bodywork, as we call it now, and in trying to make the car work, it’s up to us to try to get the tires to a point where they work. And the challenge is for all of us. I think all three compounds will be too much cold. It’s about understanding if we can get them all into the window for a long enough time to be able to do a decent race stint.”

At the same time, the unusually low temperatures will also have a significant impact on the overall cooling of the car and, consequently, on the aerodynamic specifications adopted by the teams. A challenge substantially opposite to those experienced in Qatar and Mexico City, where the various teams had presented themselves with special packages to combat the rarefied air. A difficult balance for which, for example, Ferrari had chosen to mount the new gills only on one side of the single-seater, because doing so also on the right side would have led to excessive cooling as revealed by the Maranello team.

Although modern V6 Power Units are designed to operate in a rather broad window, it is clear that Las Vegas represents a particular challenge. On the one hand we want to keep the single-seater as closed as possible to favor aerodynamics on the long straights, but the heat generated on the stretches and the lack of fresh air in the slipstream could trigger other problems, a bit like what happens in Monza by staying too far long behind another car. Elements that, clearly, the engineers have already taken into consideration when preparing the specifications to be used during the weekend.

“It’s difficult. I think the combination of the asphalt of the track, which we know very little about at the moment, and how it interacts with the tires will determine a lot of the outcome of the weekend,” explained Dave Robson, head of performance for the Williams vehicles.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari cooling vents in Mexico

“Regarding the layout of the track, we have a good understanding and we can run on the simulator and get a rough idea. On a new track like this, one of the main things will be to start with a clear starting position, but we also have a whole host of options ready to cover whatever happens. We can’t predict exactly how the car will perform in Las Vegas, so we’ll go there with plenty of options. That way, whatever happens, we’ll be able to cover it as much as possible. quickly as possible”, added the engineer from the Grove team, who is focusing heavily on this track, both in terms of layout and characteristics, which should adapt to the FW45 better than other tracks.

There is therefore a relationship between the use of the tires and the aerodynamic specifications chosen, such as those of the brake intakes. Obviously attention will also focus on other elements, in order to balance the cooling of the Power Unit with a package that favors low aerodynamic resistance on long straights: “We will see some more closed cars, perhaps someone will modify the cooling outlets towards the rear of the upper body, which will narrow a little. It’s about not wanting to block all the exits, because otherwise they wouldn’t work,” explains Monaghan.

“I think that generally, and this is a kind of broad summary, if we open the car, we lose a little bit of load. So the more closed we are, the better it is for the load. Generally, the resistance to advancement is more due to the tires and rear wing than to the cooling systems,” added the Red Bull engineer.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Dettaglio Red Bull Racing RB19

Rival teams are also on the same wavelength: “It’s not about a real aerodynamic gain, but about managing the engine, the gearbox and all the other elements within their operational window. But we’re ready for this. It could be like winter testing, it could be that cold,” explained Ciaron Pilbeam, track operations manager at Alpine.

“It’s difficult to know exactly what we’ll find when we get there. In winter testing there are times when it’s necessary to do a bit of work on the radiators, which is something the car isn’t normally designed for. There could be these types of conditions. But I think we’re ready The operational window is much wider than it was in the past, between this type of temperature and what we saw in Qatar.”

