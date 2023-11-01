Tomorrow, Thursday November 2, 2023, promises to be a hellish day in the Netherlands. Storm Ciarán has quickly crossed the Atlantic Ocean and should make landfall on our coast tomorrow morning. Great Britain, France and the Benelux are expected to be severely affected. That is why the KNMI declares a code yellow and the ANWB advises you not to go on the road when storm Ciarán occurs.

The storm would bring strong winds and rain. In France, wind speeds of over 130 km/h are forecast. Code red was called there. Here the wind speeds should be slightly less than in France. The KNMI predicts heavy wind gusts of 75 to 90 km/h in the morning. On the coast this can reach speeds of up to 110 km/h.

Code yellow in the Netherlands due to storm Ciarán

In the coastal areas, heavy gusts of wind will remain until the evening. At night the wind should decrease again. Strong winds can cause trees to fall, which can then end up on roads and tracks. The NS therefore says that developments are closely monitored. The train company is not taking any additional measures. The NOS writes this.

The KNMI has declared code yellow in almost all of the Netherlands due to storm Ciarán. Only the northeast would not experience much of the nasty weather. Do you have the opportunity to work from your own attic room tomorrow? Then do that. Do you have no other choice to hit the road? Then check where the traffic jams are at the Rijkswaterstaat or keep a close eye on the NS travel planner.