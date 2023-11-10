Code 8a science fiction film released in 2019, returns to tell its story with Code 8 Part II. The second part of the adventure once again sees the Amell cousins take on the roles of Connor and Garret.
The new trailer showed us our beloved protagonists and more: the presence of an old acquaintance of ours among the writers of the film was officially confirmed, namely Jeff Chan.
The author is already well known for directing Find Makarov: Operation Kingfish and Grace: The Possession. What will happen after, in the 2019 film, our super-Connor chooses to hand yourself over to the policerepenting for the desperate crimes committed?
In the cast Sung Kang, Shaun Benson and Greg Bryk will also be present.
