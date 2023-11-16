We show you how to get an allied hellhound in the zombies mode of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

We can get many advantages in the zombies mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and one of the most interesting and strong is an infernal companion. We refer to a very good boy, the hellhound, obtainable from the kennels on the MWZ map. These can be found on the map if a doghouse icon. There are several, but we will have to get to that area first if we want to have the support of this ally.

It’s about a dog that attacks and protects the group from other zombies, it is totally autonomous, we do not have to give it orders. It also has a lot of life, so it is very difficult to be knocked down. In case you are having a bad time, we will have a small notification on the screen.

How to get the hound in the game

Can use the kennel to summon a friendly hellhound named Chubba (that is the official name given by the game). The kennels are burning doghouseswe can see them represented with an icon if we are close.

To summon the hound kill the zombies near the kennel. And “piece of meat” will fall from one of them. Pick it up and interact with the kennel (using your backpack inventory). The booth will disappear and Chubba will appear in its place. The hound will automatically follow you and attack all enemies it findsso you won’t have to worry about giving him orders or controlling him.

Note: the hound is an independent and exclusive support for each game, we do not save it between games nor can we extract it as if it were a weapon or improvement.

Be careful, in case of introducing any other object in the kennel other than the piece of meat the shed will be destroyed, and an enemy hellhound will emerge that we will have to defeat. If you already have an allied hound, think of the latter as an option to annoy other players so that they cannot access the kennel.

