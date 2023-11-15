Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is shaping up to be one of the most controversial installments in the history of the military franchise. Although it conquered the popularity charts during its official release and it is likely that it already has millions of copies sold behind it, it seems that its impact was far from that of the previous year’s title.

The video game developed by Sledgehammer Games It had a very solid premiere, and quickly rose to the top of the best-selling list in the United Kingdom; However, it shipped 25% fewer physical copies than the Infinity Ward installment that hit stores in 2022.

In a similar vein, it appears that Captain Price and Task Force 141’s latest mission has fallen into the shadows of the previous title on Steam.

Related video: From worst to best – Call of Duty Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III had a lower launch on Steam

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II debuted in October 2022 and quickly became the franchise’s best launch on Valve’s platform with an all-time record of 238,522 concurrent users. Surprisingly, that number increased to 491,670 with the official premiere of CoD: Warzone 2.0, the new version of the successful Battle Royale.

Because now the franchise is included in the so-called Call of Duty HQwhich is a sort of central hub where players can access the latest titles, it is difficult to know how many users turned out to play only Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III during the debut on Steam.

The release of CoD: Modern Warfare III brought Call of Duty HQ’s player count to 177,881 concurrent players on Steam. Obviously, part of those figures belong to the title that debuted this month, but they also include the number of combined players of CoD: Modern Warfare II and CoD: Warzone.

Even with free-to-play and the 2022 delivery, CoD: Modern Warfare III did not exceed 200,000 users

In any case, it is clear that the most recent installment of the franchise was left behind compared to the historical premiere of the 2022 installment. As indicated by the VG247 medium, its debut is expected to have been, at least, 25% worse; However, the outlook could be even more negative, as we reiterate that Steam figures also include players of the free Battle Royale and the previous year’s game.

This situation might surprise few people. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has been embroiled in controversy since its announcement, and upon its release it became the installment with the worst rating in the history of the franchise.

But tell us, what do you think this decrease is due to? Do you think the last game was unable to resonate with the community? Let us read you in the comments.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Click here to read more news related to him.

Related video: Sony and Microsoft are blinded by Call of Duty

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente