Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III gave a lot to talk about before and after its official launch. Despite all the conversation that formed around it, it managed to position itself as one of the best releases in the recent era of the sub-saga starring the Captain Price.

The thing is that the most recent release of Sledgehammer Games set new records for the Modern Warfare series that began in 2019 with the reboot made by Infinity Ward. To celebrate this triumph, the developers are preparing rewards for all fans.

Despite criticism, CoD: Modern Warfare III set new records

On social media, the studio shared a post thanking the community for their support and feedback. Likewise, he announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III broke a new record and achieved a Most hours played per player that the first title in 2019 and the sequel in 2022.

Sledgehammer Games confirmed that the new Zombie ways developed by Treyarch is already the most popular tertiary mod in the history of Modern Warfare. Likewise, users invested more time in the single-player campaign than in the 2 previous titles.

To celebrate these records, the studio is preparing attractive rewards. Specifically, next weekend there will be doble XP in all areas, so players will be able to raise their general level, weapons level, and Battle Pass level faster.

Despite bad reviews, CoD: Modern Warfare III captivated fans

It is important to note that greater commitment from players does not necessarily translate to better sales. Although the total figures remain a mystery, Steam data and UK physical sales show that it had a worse commercial performance than the 2022 installment.

La controversia de Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Since its announcement, this new installment of the franchise gave a lot to talk about. Players feared that it would only be a $70 USD DLC, which later made sense with a report that stated that this proposal was born as a paid expansion to last year’s title. Of course, the developers denied that report.

CoD: Modern Warfare III’s campaign received harsh criticism for its open-world missions and short duration. Meanwhile, the community lashed out at the multiplayer component for reusing classic maps from the 2009 game.

These complaints caused the Sledgehammer Games title to break a negative record and become the lowest rated installment in the history of the Activision franchise. Despite this, it seems to have once again managed to be a commercial success.

But tell us, what did you think of this proposal? Do you think it’s better than the previous games? Let us read you in the comments.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is now available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Click here to read more news related to it.

