We show you all the main missions of the campaign, in addition to all the rewards that we can obtain in them in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023).

Join the conversation

The remake of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) takes us back to the history of the saga, a very short campaign in this case, but renewed with several changes and new features, mostly graphic and technical. Don’t expect exactly the same as we had in the original, now many missions take place in a small open area, with some extras and rewards.

We are going to review the complete list of missions, the complete duration of the campaign and the rewards we can obtain for completing each one.

Missions and rewards

There’s a total of 15 main missions in the gamethe last one cannot be selected from the menu, so for practical purposes there are 14. Of course, stay and don’t skip the credits to see an extra scene. Completing the campaign of this MW3 can take us approximately 4 hoursnot much, it’s really short.

Below you have a table with all the information about the missions and their rewards.

MissionRewardsOperation 627Business card – RestValuable merchandise – XP token (30 minutes)

– Weapon XP Token (30 minutes)ReactorCorsican OperatorExplosive ChargeBusiness Card – CamouflageCovert Operation- XP Token (30 minutes)

– Weapon XP token (30 minutes)PassengersNowhere of impactPathfinder OperatorCritical pointBusiness card – Toxic dripOligarch- XP token (30 minutes)

– Weapon XP Token (30 minutes)In the HeightsDoc OperatorIcy TundraBusiness Card – Cranial RhapsodyGora Dam- XP Token (30 minutes)

– Weapon XP token (30 minutes)Imminent dangerOperator JabberTrojan horseWeapon – Leave and Emblem – SoapCountdownThere is no reward, after this mission we can see the post-credits scene and the end of the game.

In most cases the rewards are operators, business cards or experience boosters, all of this for online or zombie mode, they do not have much more use.

Join the conversation