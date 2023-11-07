The Karate Kid sequel series reached unsuspected heights after arriving on Netflix, and is already preparing its sixth season to hit mercilessly.

Although Cobra Kai excited Karate Kid’s staunch fans from the first minute, the serie created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz y Hayden Schlossberg He found himself, ironically, with little reach he had on YouTube Red.

Faced with a potential cancellation, Netflix picked up the gauntlet to continue the adventure of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) y Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) 30 years after the events of the original film.

It cannot be denied that Netflix has gotten oil from Cobra Kai, making it one of its flagships along with series like Stranger Things or, more recently, Wednesday.

But everything needs to end, and this belated Karate Kid sequel is no exception. Cobra Kai will end with its sixth season, as the team itself confirmed after the renewal. Naturally, at HobbyCine de Hobby Consolas we are looking forward to the latest pranks, so we are going to review what we know so far about Cobra Kai season 6.

What to expect from the end of Cobra Kai?

After five full seasons, the series begins to seriously accuse itself of stretching the gum to the limit. The dedicated and passionate cast helps save the furniture, but most of the central plots are closed.

The defeat of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) in season 5 leaves Cobra Kai in command of the sensei Kim (Alicia Hannah-Kim). Of course John Kreese (Martin Kove) recently escaped from prison, perhaps he has a couple of things to say about it.

Among the kids, perhaps the plot that remains to be tied is that of Robby (Tanner Buchanan) y Kenny(Dallas Dupree Young) although the youngest suffered a hard blow from reality at the end of season 5 of the Netflix series.

The senseis also have work to do: Miyagi-Do and the Eagle Fang dojo will participate in the monumental tournament Sekai Taikaialthough Johnny will also have to combine his work with the imminent birth of his baby with Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio).

What cast can we expect in Cobra Kai season 6?

Without counting the required cameos, the final season of the series will feature, almost 100%, William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Martin Cove, Sean Kanan and Yuji Okumoto as stars of the returning Karate Kid movies. It is possible that Thomas Ian Griffith repeat like Terry Silver, but let’s keep in mind that he is now in prison.

Of the pure cast of the series, we will find again Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Dallas Dupree Young, Joe Seo, Griffin Santopietro, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio y Paul Walter Hauser.

One of the great unknowns, desires or, whatever you want to call it, is in the Cobra Kai cameos. They have been an important part of the series from the first moment, but one has resisted: Will Hilary Swank appear as Julie Pierce?

Although the film is the least praised of the original Miyagi saga, it would be a great culmination to have the Oscar winner.

When can we expect Cobra Kai season 6 on Netflix?

At the time of writing, season 6 of the Karate Kid sequel series has faced a double problem that shares a name: the strike.

Film and television scriptwriters have been unemployed for 148 days in 2023, but have returned to work at the beginning of autumn. Whatever remains to be polished in the scripts will be underway.

A different matter, for now, is the actors’ strike called by SAG-AFTRA in July and which has already lasted more than 100 days. As long as the labor dispute is not resolved, it is not possible for the final episodes of Cobra Kai to be filmed.

If the strike were settled today and everything went smoothly, an optimistic release window for the final season of Cobra Kai on Netflix would be late 2024 or early 2025. All this assuming that filming of the series would begin as soon as possible.

Of course, there is no official trailer that tells us anything in detail about this final season of Cobra Kai, but, as soon as it sees the light, at HobbyCine de Hobby Consolas we will put on the kimono to jump onto the tatami for the last time.