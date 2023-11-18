Suara.com – The Jambi Regional Police’s Traffic Directorate (Ditlantas) has opened coal transportation traffic activities on national roads in the province by implementing an odd-even system for the time being.

“This odd-even system is implemented by opening and closing the exit of the mine mouth on odd dates it is opened and even dates it is closed (open and close coal transportation) on national roads for passing coal transportation,” said Jambi Police Traffic Director Senior Commissioner Dhafi in Jambi. , Saturday (18/11/2023).

All coal transportation must also comply with operational regulations on public roads regarding tonnage limits and operational hours.

The operational hours that have been determined by the Jambi Regional Police Traffic Directorate for coal transportation are permitted at 19.00 WIB in the Sarolangun and Tebo areas.

Then, at 20.00 WIB in the Batanghari Regency area and at 21.00 WIB in the Muaro Jambi Regency area.

Dhafi emphasized that coal transportation via Jambi Province’s national roads should not exceed 4,000 vehicles per day.

The open and close system and odd-even implementation for coal transportation are temporary until road repairs on the repaired Muara Bulian – Muara Tembesi road are completed.

“If the provisions of the odd-even system are violated by coal transportation, the Jambi Regional Police Traffic Directorate will again stop coal traffic activities for evaluation,” he said

The implementation of the odd-even system for coal transportation is because there is still a paving process on the national road in Sridadi Village, precisely on Jalan Muara Bulian – Tembesi, Batanghari.

Furthermore, a half-lane open system will be implemented on this road section. Then, not far from the road repair location, on the same road section, there are two road points that are also being repaired.

“In this odd-even system, coal transportation is obliged to guide the operational management of coal transportation on national roads leading to Talang Duku Port, Muaro Jambi,” he said.

For information, residents often complain about coal truck traffic along the national road in Jambi because it creates serious traffic jams. Not once or twice, serious traffic jams can even last for days. (Source: Antara)