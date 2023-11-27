Football observer Justinus Lhaksana alias Coach Justin believes that there is a local coach who is suitable to handle the Indonesian national team for this age group.

He is the former PSS Sleman coach, Seto Nurdiantoro. According to him, the character of the coach from Yogyakarta is suitable to handle the U-19 Indonesian National Team.

“One of the coaches that I idolize is the local coach, Seto (Nurdiantoro). He really knows what he wants, wants, Seto should be included in the U-19, U-20, U-21,” said Coach Justin.

“We need characters like Seto,” he added.

However, Coach Justin’s dreams don’t seem to be coming true any time soon. The reason is, Seto Nurdiantoro is no longer involved in the world of football.

Even though he is now one of the local coaches who has an AFC Pro license, Seto Nurdiantoro chose to enter the world of politics after being released from PSS Sleman.

This 49 year old figure entered the world of politics by running as a DPR RI candidate from the DIY electoral district supported by the NasDem Party.