The definition was inserted by the European Parliament into the text on heavy transport. What changes for motorbikes?

November 23, 2023

It might seem like a fact that is only tangential to our passion for motorbikes, but the document approved in plenary session of the European Parliament it could somehow help the survival of the internal combustion engine in the face of the deadlines that the “Fit for 55” package is placing the automotive sector in front of.

Inside the text, regarding heavy transport, there is theapproval of an amendment establishing the definition of “CO2 neutral fuels”. This definition, according to the deputy Massimiliano Salini who presented the amendment, is a truly epochal step to bring within the complex legislative mechanisms of the EU the biofuels promoted by Italy which – potentially and according to the deputy who speaks of an “excellent result” – can save the internal combustion engine.

This is, as Salini himself underlines, a regulatory precedent that could have effects on the entire automotive sector, given that it is contained in a “legislative dossier endorsed by the plenary assembly of the European Parliament”. Everything will therefore also be played out in the subsequent matches, including the Trilogue (informal body which deals with ensuring that the representatives of the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission reach a provisional agreement on a legislative proposal). However, within the same session it was rejected the carbon correction factor amendment, that would consider the contribution of “carbon neutral fuels” within future regulations, judged by the European Commissioner for Climate Action, Wopke Hoekstra, not adequate for the Commission’s objectives.

Tale definition of “carbon-neutral fuels”in reality, is not an absolute novelty: already in July it had been included by the Commission for Industry, Research and Energy of the European Parliament, as part of the approval of the “Euro 7” package for diesel vehicles, defining its contents.

All these are interventions that do not speak directly – for now – to the world of motorcycles, but without a doubt the principles that are established and the definitions – such as that of CO2 neutral fuels – that enter into the debate will have a weight in defining the limits, the characteristics and future deadlines of so-called sustainable mobility and the possible weight of it presence of the internal combustion engine in all the vehicles of tomorrow.