The industry is experiencing one of the best moments; However, developers have taken the hit with waves of layoffs and difficulties finding work. Jay Gunnco-creator of MediEvil, has been one of those affected and, due to financial difficultiesannounced the sale of a prestigious award.

Through his social networks, he stated that he will offer his statuette at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA, for its acronym in English) to the highest bidder. This after having difficulties finding a new job.

MediEvil co-creator still has financial problems

Unfortunately, Gunn has been in financial trouble for quite some time. In May of this year, he put part of his collection up for sale to survive. If the situation has not improved in recent months, he will now put his BAFTA award up for sale.

MediEvil was a fairly successful franchise in the early days of PlayStation; However, with the passage of time it was forgotten. Its last release was the remake of its first installment for PlayStation 4. Since then, the series has been inactive.

Now, one of its co-creators is going through a very bad time, as he has even been hospitalized due to the stress caused by his financial situation. He explained that he has struggled to get a new job, so now he has to sell more of his belongings.

The creative is looking to get at least £6000 GBP for his statuette, that is, about $7560 USD ($129,476 MXN at the current exchange rate). The award was obtained precisely for MediEvil and its contributions to the industry.

The creative stated that he will accompany the prize with a Funko Pop! MediEvil special. Lastly, he took the opportunity to highlight his experience in the industry in hopes of landing a job soon.

“I know I still have a lot to offer and give, but the doors are firmly closed and I am very concerned,” Gunn said.

Later, he deleted his messages from social networks, as he stated that he began to receive attacks from some people. He thanked all the players who sent him messages of support and asked for respect.

MediEvil co-creator has not found a job

