Jay Gunn, co-creator of the Medievil series, made a publication in X in which he announced that he is selling several personal items, including his BAFTA award. “I have no idea how much a personal item like that costs, but if it helps me keep a roof over my head a little longer, it will be worth the sale,” he tweeted. Despite having an impeccable resume and having experience as both an art director and designer of several video games, Gunn has had trouble finding work for a while, which has brought him numerous financial problems.

Along with the award, the creative also included a metal statue with a FunkoPop figure and even offered to sign them in case they were passionate fans of the game. He priced it at £6,000 ($7.5,000) with no shipping costs, although he would accept higher offers.

Do you remember MediEvil? Released in 1998, it was an action/adventure game with a medieval and horror aesthetic starring Sir Daniel Fortesque, an ancient hero who must return from the dead to defeat the sorcerer Zarok and thus prevent him from conquering the kingdom of Gallowmere.

The video game is considered a cult classic and its main character became one of the icons of the first PlayStation along with Cloud Strife, Crash Bandicoot and Spyro The Dragon. The franchise has 4 games and in 2019 its original adventure received a remake for PS4.

Although, it would be the sequel Medievil II that would receive the BAFTA award from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts as “Game of the Year” in 2000.

After a few hours, due to the negativity he was receiving in the comments, Jay Gunn decided delete the post. “I don’t need to attract those types of people into my life right now,” she commented. Likewise, he thanked his followers for their support.

For now, he will continue looking for work, whether in a large or independent studio, and let’s just hope he makes it and wish him the greatest possible success.

