Green light from the Board of Directors of CNH Industrial for the delisting of ordinary shares from Euronext Milan. This is what we read in a note from the group explaining that the request will be filed today. A choice that literally triggered panic in Piazza Affari: the stock collapsed to 9.022 euros, equal to a drop of 14.81% on the opening, then closing with -7.76%. The announcement of “an immediate restructuring program with the aim of reducing labor costs by 5%” which will involve cutting the prospects for 2023 for industrial activities weighs on the performance of the shares. This is because Cnh Industrial has begun an immediate restructuring program.



“This initiative – explains the note – will be accompanied by an all-encompassing rationalization of the corporate cost structure to be implemented at the beginning of next year“. “Between the reductions planned this year and those expected during 2024, CnhI expects a decrease in costs equal to 10-15% of the total general, administrative and sales costs (working and otherwise)”, continues the notes underlining that “the company expects to incur restructuring charges of up to $200 million”.

Due to weakening end market conditions, especially in South America, Cnh Industrial changes the outlook for 2023 regarding Industrial Activities. In particular, it estimates net sales revenues to grow between 3% and 6% compared to the previous year, including the effects of currency conversion, general, administrative and selling expenses to grow by no more than approximately 5% compared to 2022, Free Cash Flow from Industrial Activities between 1.0 and 1.2 billion dollars, research and development expenses and capital expenditure of approximately 1.6 billion dollars, expected adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately 1.70 dollars. We read it in the report that accompanies the results achieved by the group in the third quarter of the year.

“As announced on February 2, 2023 – reads the press release – the decision to delist from Euronext Milan and concentrate the listing on the NYSE was taken following a careful review of the relative trading volumes on the two stock exchanges“. The company is confident that the single listing on the NYSE will come into force from the beginning of January 2024. The group also announces that under the Program it will repurchase from time to time up to 1 billion dollars of its ordinary shares between 8 November 2023 and 1 March 2024.

On the financial front, the presentation of the data was not enough to appease investors: the nine months closed with a net profit of 570 million dollars and diluted earnings per share of 0.42 dollars in the third quarter of 2023 for Cnh Industrial which recorded in the period consolidated revenues of $5.99 billion (approximately +2% compared to the third quarter of 2022) and net sales revenues from Industrial Activities of $5.33 billion (approximately -1% compared to the third quarter of 2022). The Cash Flow generated by operating activities is equal to 232 million dollars and the Free Cash Flow from Industrial Activities is negative $127 million in the third quarter.

“Cnh achieved record margins in the Agriculture and Construction segments despite some markets starting to show signs of weakness. Thanks to the balance of continuous investments in product and technology and a strong cost containment policy, the company is well positioned to maintain the Adjusted EPS to the annual target level of approximately $1.70 and achieve higher margins in the long term.” As Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer of CNH Industrial comments on the third quarter results approved today by the board of directors.

“We will complement our improvement initiatives with a targeted restructuring with the aim of increasing operational efficiencies and optimizing our organization. The evolution of our precision technology is accelerating, in parallel with the implementation of the plan to reduce dependence on third parties in long term”, he adds, thanking “our employees and dealers for their relentless commitment to ensuring that CNH and its brands meet the needs of our customers.”



