In September 2023, CMF by Nothing was presented to the world, the affordable sub-brand that allowed its creator, Carl Pei — co-founder of OnePlus — to once again try to repeat the success he already had with his previous adventure.

At the moment the range of both is more limited, but CMF is now expanding the availability of its products. In the official announcement of this expansion, those responsible for CMF by Nothing explain how they will now be available with their (reduced) product catalog in European countries. such as Germany, Italy, France, Portugal or Spain.

Countries such as Brazil, Chile and Mexico are already included in this expansion plan, and CMF explains that they hope to be in nine more territories before the end of the year to end in 2023 with the availability of their products in 26 countries around the world. .

In most countries, yes, 65W GaN charger will not be available. This is the case of Spain, where the brand will offer both the Watch Pro watch and the Buds Pro wireless headphones.

In many of the countries in this expansion plan there will not be their own online store, but rather the manufacturer has teamed up with Amazon, the e-commerce giant. This is, for example, the case of Spain: on the Amazon website in our country it is already possible to find its Watch Pro (99 euros) and its available Buds Pro (49 euros).

CMF BY NOTHING Watch Pro Smart Watch for Men Women, 1.96″ Smartwatch Men Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calls 110 Sports Modes Waterproof IP68 Sleep Monitor for Android iOS Black

CMF BY NOTHING Buds Pro Wireless Headphones, Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones with 45 dB Active Noise Cancellation IP54 Waterproof, Bluetooth Wireless Headphones 39H Fast Charging Orange

